Early lobster season kicks off on P.E.I.’s south shore

It was a beautiful day on the Pinette River on Prince Edward Island Wednesday, as fishers on both MacAulay's wharf and Pinette wharf hurried to get their lobster pots in the water.

It’s setting day in Lobster Fishing Area 26A, an area of the Northumberland Strait from Victoria, P.E.I. to Souris, P.E.I.

Usually fishers head out a few days later at the end of the month, but the lobster fishermen advisory board for LFA 26A decided it would be better to go earlier to avoid the chance of needing to add more days to the end of the season.

“If we started on May 1 and we had a wind delay of two or three days, it would put you two or three days into July, and they didn’t want to do that, so they figured they’d back it up four days, start it there, and then if there was a wind delay, you still wouldn’t be finishing the season in July,” said lobster boat captain Charlie McGeoghegan.

Lost days due to bad weather can extend the normally two-month season into what is becoming a typically warm first week of July. Lobster fishers say that’s not good because the higher water temperature and breeding season mean catches aren’t as strong.

The lobster fishers here said it was a great day to start the season Wednesday, and the good weather meant they could quickly and easily get their traps in the water.

“The weather is absolutely perfect for it, flat calm,” said McGeoghegan. “That’s what you pray for when you’re setting gear, that’s for sure.”

Most of the boats out Wednesday are making three trips. On worse weather days, it would have to take even more if conditions prevented them from filling to capacity.

South Shore lobster licenses allow for 272 traps to be laid. On the North Shore, that number is 300.

Fishers on the North Shore are still getting ready for their season start on Saturday, but are facing some challenges.

Much of the damage sustained in post-tropical storm Fiona is still obvious at North Shore wharfs, including Covehead Harbour.

Fishers there say they would have liked to at least do some minor repairs, but some sections of the wharf were condemned, which meant there was nothing they could do about it.

Still, the season doesn’t stop, and the fishers who hunt lobster off the wharf are working around the damage.

Some of the debris has been cleaned up already, making it easier to move around, but the ground is scarred after the storm.

They aren’t expecting rebuilding to start until after the season is finished.

Fishers say they’re hoping to get a new bullpen, a sheltered wharf section where tied up boats will be more protected from the elements. Many wharfs on the North Shore have them already.

Dumping day is one of the most important dates on the calendar for lobster fishers, with a rush to get traps in the water as quickly as possible to make the most of the two-month season.

The Covehead wharf is also a popular tourist spot in the summer. There are about half a dozen buildings home to tourism businesses. Some of those operators are starting to make repairs.

However, it’s not clear how many will be able to reopen in time for the lucrative tourist season.