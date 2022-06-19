Early morning fire displaces New Brunswick family Saturday
A family of three have been displaced from their home following a fire in Sainte Rose, N.B., which occurred early Saturday morning.
Officials from the Canadian Red Cross say the fire occurred around 1 a.m., along Route 355, about 25 kilometres south of Caraquet, N.B.
Volunteers have assisted the couple and their teenage son with lodging and basic purchases such as clothes and food.
There have been no injuries reported from the incident.
