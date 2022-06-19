Early morning fire displaces New Brunswick family Saturday

Firefighter

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Morale is concern as NATO chief warns war could last 'years'

Four months of brutal fighting in Ukraine appear to be straining the morale of troops on both sides, prompting desertions and rebellion against officers' orders, British defence officials said Sunday. NATO's chief warned the war could drag on for 'years.'

Duterte's daughter takes oath as Philippine vice-president

Sara Duterte, the daughter of the outgoing populist president of the Philippines, took her oath Sunday as vice-president following a landslide electoral victory she clinched despite her father's human rights record that saw thousands of drug suspects gunned down.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island