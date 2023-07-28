Early P.E.I. tourism season a mixed bag with ferry shutdowns, inflated prices, and high fuel costs

Some P.E.I. tourism operators say ferry shutdowns, inflated prices, and high fuel costs have led to a rocky start to the summer season.

There are plenty of tourists out walking around in Charlottetown‘s downtown Friday, the lifeblood of one of Prince Edward Island’s key industries.

The Tourism Industry Association of PEI says reports from operators this year are mixed, but it’s not the banner post-COVID year the tourism industry was hoping for.

This is in part attributed to hiked prices from inflation. Discretionary spending, on things like trips, is typically the first to go when money is tight.

Another, particularly in eastern PEI, is the nearly month-long shutdown of the ferry that runs from Nova Scotia to PEI.

Car travellers are particularly important for PEI tourism, and fuel prices rose sharply in the region this month when the new clean fuel standards and next phase of the federal carbon tax came into effect.

Federal officials say the regulations are intended to push efficient solutions, not to stop people from travelling.

"There are going to be no internal combustion engines in Canada in 2035,” Sean Casey, Liberal MP for Charlottetown, said while speaking of the federal government’s plan to phase out new gas and diesel powered vehicles. “People are still going to come to P.E.I. You can be darn sure of that."

Those solutions aren't broadly available or affordable now, and this year some have had to cut their trips short, or plan shorter trips, as fuel prices rose.

However, officials say federal payments will cover the cost of the carbon tax for most families. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland also said more people are looking for a green vacation.

“If P.E.I. wants to keep on attracting tourists. If it wants to be a tourist destination, the best policy for P.E.I. tourism is building a green Canadian economy,” said Freeland. “A green PEI economy.”

It's not yet clear what impact inflation and higher fuel costs will have on traffic this tourist season, but operators on the Island are watching closely.