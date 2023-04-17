Early week rain and showers for Maritimes; Saint John River water levels rise

A round of April rain and showers crosses the Maritimes Monday night into Tuesday.

The rain is expected to total a few to several millimetres for most. Some local totals of 10 to 20 mm are expected in northern New Brunswick and along the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia.

A round of light-to-moderate April rain and showers comes through over the next 36 hours.

The wet weather is a result of low pressure and a series of weather fronts arriving from the northeastern U.S. The same system brought periods of light rain to the Boston Marathon Monday.

Rain and showers will develop across New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia from Monday evening to midnight. Midnight onward will see the rain and showers arrive for Prince Edward Island and eastern Nova Scotia. Patchy drizzle and fog will also be present in the Maritimes Monday night.

Rain develops first for western areas of the Maritimes Monday night.

Tuesday morning into early afternoon will see remaining rain and showers most widespread around Prince Edward Island and eastern Nova Scotia including Cape Breton. The sun may break through a little in southern New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia. A second round of scattered showers will arrive in western New Brunswick Tuesday evening and night. Scattered showers are also expected for the Maritimes on Wednesday.

Rain and showers linger into Tuesday afternoon for eastern areas of the Maritimes Tuesday.

That isn’t a heavy or extreme amount of rain for this time of the year. That is good news as heavier rain could complicate the Saint John River freshet that is ongoing this week. A number of the monitoring sites on that river system were reported as being at the advisory and watch stages on Monday.

The latest five-day forecast from River Watch New Brunswick has Clair/Fort Kent and St. Hilaire reaching the warning stage on Friday in the upper Saint John River. For the lower Saint John River, Fredericton and Gagetown are forecast to reach flood stage on Wednesday. Further ice movement and additional water from snow melt is expected for that river system this week.

Some of the current river station statuses in New Brunswick. The latest from River Watch can be found on the government of New Brunswick website.

