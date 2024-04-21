ATLANTIC
    • Earth Day cleanup events scheduled around the Maritimes on Monday

    Volunteers participate in a community cleanup in St. Stephen, N.B. on April 21, 2024. (CTV/Nick Moore) Volunteers participate in a community cleanup in St. Stephen, N.B. on April 21, 2024. (CTV/Nick Moore)
    Maritime communities spent the weekend ahead of Earth Day picking up trash, with more events planned for Monday.

    Earth Day cleanup events offering free garbage bags and gloves will happen Monday in Salisbury, N.B., Tantramar, N.B., Saint John, N.B., the District of Tobique Valley, N.B., and St. Peter’s, N.S.

    Several community cleanups were held across the region this past weekend.

    Nine-year-old Lydia Stubbert organized a county-wide litter cleanup around New Brunswick’s Charlotte County, following the success of her communitywide event in St. Stephen last year.

    “There’s just way too much garbage,” said Stubbert on Sunday, who helped co-ordinate weekend gatherings in St. Andrews, Blacks Harbour, Deer Island, Campobello Island, as well as St. Stephen. “I really wanted it to be all of Charlotte County, but because it was a bigger area to clean up I needed a lot more people.”

    About 40 volunteers at the St. Stephen event on Sunday were advised to be cautious with any hazardous waste found and to leave it behind for pick up later.

