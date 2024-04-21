Earth Day cleanup events scheduled around the Maritimes on Monday
Maritime communities spent the weekend ahead of Earth Day picking up trash, with more events planned for Monday.
Earth Day cleanup events offering free garbage bags and gloves will happen Monday in Salisbury, N.B., Tantramar, N.B., Saint John, N.B., the District of Tobique Valley, N.B., and St. Peter’s, N.S.
Several community cleanups were held across the region this past weekend.
Nine-year-old Lydia Stubbert organized a county-wide litter cleanup around New Brunswick’s Charlotte County, following the success of her communitywide event in St. Stephen last year.
“There’s just way too much garbage,” said Stubbert on Sunday, who helped co-ordinate weekend gatherings in St. Andrews, Blacks Harbour, Deer Island, Campobello Island, as well as St. Stephen. “I really wanted it to be all of Charlotte County, but because it was a bigger area to clean up I needed a lot more people.”
About 40 volunteers at the St. Stephen event on Sunday were advised to be cautious with any hazardous waste found and to leave it behind for pick up later.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's not my father's body!' Wrong man sent home after death on family vacation in Cuba
A family from Laval, Que. is looking for answers... and their father's body. He died on vacation in Cuba and authorities sent someone else's body back to Canada.
Jury finds Zameer not guilty in Toronto police officer's death
A man accused of fatally running over a Toronto police officer has been found not guilty. More coming.
2 in hospital after EMS vehicle hits police officer and woman in distress early Sunday
An EMS vehicle hit a police officer and the woman they were helping early Sunday morning on Whyte Avenue.
Baseball coach injured in Virginia bus crash carrying Quebec students
A high school baseball coach suffered serious injuries after the bus he was on, along with students from the Marie-Rivier High School in Drummondville, drove off the road and crashed in Virginia.
Tim Hortons says potential lawsuit for Roll Up To Win prize snafu has 'no merit'
Tim Hortons insists a potential class action lawsuit involving customers who were sent an email by mistake during the company's Roll up to Win contest has "no merit."
Male youth in life-threatening condition after climbing on top of moving GO train and falling: police
A 15-year-old boy is in hospital in life-threatening condition after climbing on top of the GO train, coming into contact with a stationary object and falling just after 12 a.m. on Sunday morning.
2 killed and 6 injured in shooting at Memphis park party, police say
Eight people were shot including two men who were killed at an unsanctioned public party in a Memphis city park Saturday night, police said.
'Civil War' continues box-office campaign at No. 1
'Civil War,' Alex Garland's ominous American dystopia, remained the top film in theatres in its second week of release, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Israeli leaders criticize expected U.S. sanctions against military unit that could further strain ties
Israeli leaders on Sunday harshly criticized an expected decision by the U.S. to impose sanctions on a unit of ultra-Orthodox soldiers in the Israeli military.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Jury finds Zameer not guilty in Toronto police officer's death
A man accused of fatally running over a Toronto police officer has been found not guilty. More coming.
-
JUST IN
JUST IN Female seriously injured in Mississauga collision involving motorcycle
A female has been seriously injured in a collision involving a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon in Mississauga.
-
Toronto man facing 8 charges in alleged sex assaults at east-end restaurant
Toronto police say they've laid eight charges against a 22-year-old man related to a series of alleged sex assaults at a restaurant in the city's east end.
Calgary
-
Woman found dead Sunday morning in Calgary community of Redstone, man in custody
Police are investigating after a woman was found dead early Sunday in the northeast Calgary community of Redstone.
-
Oilers push back in Brooks, defeating Bandits 5-2 to knot series at a game apiece
Well, the Brooks Bandits had to lose a home game sooner or later.
-
West Hillhurst Community Association throws a solar panel party
The West Hillhurst Community Association carbon footprint may have shrank a little Sunday.
Edmonton
-
2 in hospital after EMS vehicle hits police officer and woman in distress early Sunday
An EMS vehicle hit a police officer and the woman they were helping early Sunday morning on Whyte Avenue.
-
SUV stolen, owner run over in carjacking on Jasper Avenue Saturday morning: EPS
A man was run over by his own SUV Saturday morning after it was stolen by a carjacker on Jasper Avenue.
-
1 in hospital after motorcycle hits pedestrian Saturday night on Princess Elizabeth Avenue
A man is in the hospital after he was hit by a motorcycle while walking in north central Edmonton Saturday evening.
Montreal
-
'It's not my father's body!' Wrong man sent home after death on family vacation in Cuba
A family from Laval, Que. is looking for answers... and their father's body. He died on vacation in Cuba and authorities sent someone else's body back to Canada.
-
Baseball coach injured in Virginia bus crash carrying Quebec students
A high school baseball coach suffered serious injuries after the bus he was on, along with students from the Marie-Rivier High School in Drummondville, drove off the road and crashed in Virginia.
-
Hundreds gather in Montreal critical of Quebec's environmental record
Hundreds gathered around the George-Etienne Cartier angel statue in Montreal on Sunday to draw attention to the environment on the eve of Earth Day.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe finishes London Marathon in just over 4 hours
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe had “a great day” in London Sunday when he ran in the marathon.
-
Taylor Swift law class at Queen’s University making shock waves
A first of its kind entertainment law course centred on Taylor Swift will be offered this fall at Queen’s University.
-
2 federal ministers meet with Invest Ottawa to discuss Budget 2024, small businesses
Two federal ministers met with Invest Ottawa in the capital Sunday to highlight the government’s budget for 2024.
London
-
'Unproductive day at the table': Negotiations between Western graduate TAs and university stall
Flanked by major union players from the Canadian Union of Public Employees and the Ontario Federation of Labour, graduate-level teaching assistants at Western University remain on the picket line.
-
Suspect wanted on 25 charges as part of stolen vehicle investigation in southwestern Ontario
Waterloo regional police are looking for a woman after they recovered nine stolen vehicles and laid more than 50 charges in connection to a fraud investigation.
-
Early morning shooting under investigation by London police 'sounded like a shotgun or rifle,' says neighbour
Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound just before 5 a.m. Saturday in a northwest London neighbourhood.
Barrie
-
'We always remember': 2nd annual memorial game pays tribute to beloved teammate Luke West
the Barrie Bombers and Huntsville Hawks – the two teams that West had strong ties to – faced off in a special exhibition game to honour the 22-year-old's legacy.
-
Orillia OPP records six impaired driving arrests in past week
The driver of a pick-up truck that rolled over in a Saturday afternoon crash on Highway 400 was the sixth driver to be charged by Orillia OPP for impaired operation-related offences in the last seven days.
-
Simcoe County Museum celebrates Earth Day
The Simcoe County Museum invited residents to dive into the mysteries of the sun with its Earth Day programming this year.
Northern Ontario
-
Tim Hortons says potential lawsuit for Roll Up To Win prize snafu has 'no merit'
Tim Hortons insists a potential class action lawsuit involving customers who were sent an email by mistake during the company's Roll up to Win contest has "no merit."
-
Jury finds Zameer not guilty in Toronto police officer's death
A man accused of fatally running over a Toronto police officer has been found not guilty. More coming.
-
Northern Ont. man fined after decoy operation catches him hunting on private property
A Thunder Bay man has been fined $2,000 after he was caught in a decoy operation hunting on private land.
Kitchener
-
Rider taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following ATV rollover
A lone rider involved in an ATV rollover has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
-
Suspect wanted on 25 charges as part of stolen vehicle investigation in southwestern Ontario
Waterloo regional police are looking for a woman after they recovered nine stolen vehicles and laid more than 50 charges in connection to a fraud investigation.
-
Conestoga College and John Tibbits named in defamation lawsuit
Conestoga College and its president John Tibbits have been named in a defamation lawsuit.
Windsor
-
Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy announces he is retiring
Dave Cassidy has held the position of Unifor Local 444 president since 2018.
-
City of Windsor hosts popular Earth Day event
Organizations included Parks Canada, Ojibway Nature Centre, Let's Talk Science, Detroit River Canadian Clean-up, Citizens Environment Alliance and Pelee Island Bird Observatory to name a few.
-
Hundreds race at Point Pelee National Park raising $10K for Crime Stoppers
More than 350 runners and walkers have helped raise approximately $10,000 for Crime Stopppers in Windsor-Essex by participating in the 22nd annual Southern Footprints at Point Pelee National Park.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg woman charged after police vehicle rammed in traffic stop
A 25-year-old woman is facing a number of charges following a dangerous chase Saturday evening in Winnipeg’s River Heights and Charleswood neighbourhoods.
-
What Winnipeg Jets fans need to know before heading downtown for Game 1
In preparation for the first Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party of the year, the city is shutting down streets and rerouting transit.
-
‘It’s a real celebration’: Manitoba chefs face off in 2nd annual charity chili competition
Dozens of vendors lifted their ladles for the second annual St. Norbert Farmers’ Market charity chili cook off Saturday.
Regina
-
Regina police investigating after bear mace incident disrupts FNUC Powwow
The Regina Police Service is asking for the public's help after a bear spray incident disrupted an event at the Brandt Centre.
-
'It's very sad': Regina's Centennial Market being forced to close
Regina's Centennial Market (CM) is being forced to close after an inspection by Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) found the building was not up to code.
-
'Recklessly spending tax dollars': Questions arise over cost of government infrastructure projects
Questions are being asked in the legislature about the significant cost of two major government infrastructure projects.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan Rush close out season with loss against Toronto
The Saskatchewan Rush's 2023-24 season met an unfortunate end following a nail biting defeat against the Toronto Rock.
-
Saskatoon potters gather for pottery exhibition
The Saskatoon Potters Guild is back with their annual spring exhibition.
-
Saskatoon judge to make ruling on evidence in fatal THC-impaired driving case
A Saskatoon Provincial Court judge will determine whether testimony from a woman, charged with impaired driving causing the death of a child, will be used as evidence in her trial.
Vancouver
-
Out-of-control wildfire burning in central B.C., visible from Highway 97
An out-of-control wildfire in B.C.’s Cariboo region is suspected to be human caused, according to officials, who say crews were called to a number of blazes Saturday.
-
Pedestrian dead after collision in Abbotsford
A woman was found dead after a collision on Highway 11 in Abbotsford Saturday night, according to authorities.
-
Search underway for kayakers missing near Sidney, B.C.
RCMP say two kayakers are missing in waters near Sidney, B.C., located just north of Victoria, and a search is underway.
Vancouver Island
-
Search underway for kayakers missing near Sidney, B.C.
RCMP say two kayakers are missing in waters near Sidney, B.C., located just north of Victoria, and a search is underway.
-
Whale experts confident orca calf will survive, find family if rescue plan succeeds
The odds of a two-year old killer whale calf surviving in the open ocean on its own and eventually reuniting with family members remain solid if a rescue team manages to free the orca from the Vancouver Island lagoon where she's been trapped for nearly a month, whale experts say.
-
EA Sports simulation predicts Vancouver over Boston in 2024 Stanley Cup final
If EA Sports' annual Stanley Cup playoffs simulation is correct, the Vancouver Canucks are about to exorcise a whole lot of demons.
Kelowna
-
Stolen snake named Milkshake returned to Kelowna pet store
A banana ball python that was stolen from a Kelowna pet store on Saturday has been returned unharmed, Mounties said.
-
Nurses rally at B.C. Interior hospital over security, staffing concerns
Nurses held a rally Wednesday at a hospital in the B.C. Interior that closed its emergency department more than a dozen times last year due to insufficient staff.
-
B.C. to add 240 complex-care housing units throughout province
British Columbia is planning to add 240 new units to its complex-care housing program, providing homes for people with mental-health and addictions challenges that overlap with other serious conditions.