East Coast artists nominated in multiple categories for Juno Awards

Not only will the Juno Awards happen in Halifax this year, but several East Coast artists have been nominated.

Nova Scotia-based artist Jah’Mila took to Instagram to express her excitement Tuesday after she landed her very first Juno nomination for reggae recording of the year.

“I am beside myself. Guys, we did it,” says Jah’Mila on Instagram.

She was in the room when the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences announced the nominations Tuesday.

The 53rd annual Juno Awards will be broadcast live from the Scotiabank Centre on March 24.

Another local artist, Morgan Toney, was nominated for traditional roots album of the year.

“I never thought I would see myself get a Juno nomination. I never would’ve thought. That’s so big, so I’m still trying to process everything in my mind. I’m getting there. I’m still shaking,” says Toney.

Here are some other East Coast artists nominated:

Rich Aucoin for electronic album of the year

Barbara Hannigan for classical album of the year

Mike Murley for jazz album of the year

Amy Brandon for classical composition of the year

Feist for adult alternative album of the year

Marc Djokic and Jean-Marc Leclerc for classical album of the year

Jeremy Dutcher for adult alternative album of the year

Matt Andersen for blues album of the year

Suzie LeBlanc for classical album of the year

Salebarbes for Francophone album of the year

The executive director of Music Nova Scotia, Allegra Swanson, was also in Toronto for the announcement. She says it is beyond thrilling to see so many Maritimers on the list of nominees.

“The talent is here, and it’s so exciting to see it recognized at this national level. For this many to be featured in the year that (the awards show) is here, like what an amazing opportunity,” says Swanson.