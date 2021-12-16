East Coast small businesses seek return of COVID-19 aid amid latest restrictions

Business groups in Atlantic Canada are calling for a restart of provincial aid programs, as restaurants, retailers and other small operators lose Christmas sales due to the latest COVID-19 restrictions.

Sue Uteck, executive director of the Halifax-based Spring Garden Area Business Association, says the new restaurant restrictions requiring two metres of distance between tables led immediately to cancellations.

Meanwhile, Uteck -- whose group represents about 230 businesses -- says general public anxiety generated by the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is keeping Halifax shoppers and diners at home.

Louis-Philippe Gauthier, a regional spokesman for the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, says the provincial grants of about $5,000 offered to businesses in the region earlier in the pandemic won't be enough this time to sustain losses during the holiday season.

He says many businesses have accumulated debt during the pandemic and were relying on the return of regular sales to reverse the flow of red ink.

Uteck and Gauthier say new health orders for restaurants announced earlier this week had an "immediate" impact on sales and bookings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2021.