East Coast warning: Hurricane Fiona could cause damage, power outages and flooding

HALIFAX -

Residents of Atlantic Canada and the eastern edge of Quebec are being warned to brace for hurricane-force winds and intense rainfall as hurricane Fiona remains on track to slam into the East Coast late Friday.

Environment Canada is warning of possible severe and damaging gusts, coastal storm surges and pounding rain as Fiona merges with a low-pressure trough and transforms into a powerful post-tropical storm on Saturday.

The department says prolonged power outages and structural damage have resulted from similar storms, adding that buildings under construction will be particularly vulnerable.

Heavy rain is in the forecast for Thursday night and flooding is likely in some areas.

The wind will pick up on Friday night and peak on Saturday, though the Canadian Hurricane Centre has yet to predict wind speeds or rainfall totals.

Meanwhile, residents are being asked to prepare emergency kits that contain enough food and water for up to 72 hours.

As well, residents are being urged to charge their cellphones, secure outdoor furniture and refrain from travel.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2022.