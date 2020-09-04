HALIFAX -- An East Preston man's homicide has been added to Nova Scotia’s rewards for major unsolved crimes program, with the province offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the conviction of those responsible.

Police say on December 15, 2019, 45-year-old Jason Andrew Smith was brought to the Dartmouth General Hospital with gunshot wounds.

The East Preston man died the next day, his death ruled a homicide.

"I urge anyone with information to come forward," said Mark Furey, Nova Scotia’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice in a news release. "I hope the addition of this case to the rewards program will help Mr. Smith's loved ones and the community find closure."

In January, Smith's fiancée spoke to CTV News, expressing her frustration that there had been no arrests in the case.

"Somebody knows something," said Soniya Smith. "Somebody's either going to be convicted by God himself, with their conscience, or just know that there are people out here that need answers, because we can't have people that take people's lives and still be walking in society with us. It's just unfair."

The province's Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program offers up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Those who call 1-888-710-9090 will need to provide their name and contact information, and might be called to testify in court.