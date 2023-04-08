Easter weekend activities abound across Cape Breton
Dressed in traditional costumes that are as colourful as the contents themselves, dozens turned out at St. Mary's Polish Parish in Whitney Pier, N.S., on Saturday for the annual blessing of the Easter baskets.
"It represents joy. It represents the resurrection. It represents new life,” said Marjorie Ardelli, a parish member.
Blessing the baskets has been a Polish custom since the 12th century.
This year, there was an additional basket -- one that will help feed others in the community.
"We, collectively as a Parish, take an item from our basket and we put it in a basket that would go to [the non-profit] Loaves and Fishes,” Ardelli said.
Across town at St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Catholic Church, Rev. Bill Burke said Easter is quite simply the biggest weekend of the year on the Christian calendar.
"It's what gives meaning to our faith,” Burke said. “As St. Paul said, 'If we don't believe in the resurrection, our faith is useless and a waste of time.'"
Burke also predicted strong attendance for mass on Saturday, as well as Easter Sunday.
"Holy Thursday and Good Friday were extremely well attended, so I'm hoping that will follow through,” Burke said.
Others are spending the long weekend getting outdoors.
Late winter snowfalls have allowed Ski Cape Smokey to stay open, though officials admit skiing is an unusual activity to be able to do on the Easter weekend.
"Everybody this time of year is ready for bicycles, going swimming, going to play tennis, and doing these springtime activities,” said Cape Smokey General Manager Martin Kejval. “Everybody is usually finished with winter at this point in time, but I’m really glad to see all the happy faces coming down the hill.”
At the Mayflower Mall in Sydney, the Easter bunny was a big hit as children and parents lined up for the traditional picture.
Then, there was the commercial side of things, with chocolate flying off the shelves at a shop just a short hop away.
On a weekend that's often considered a kick-off to spring, people had to bundle up.
With the wind chill, temperatures in Sydney on Saturday were well below zero.
“This weather is terrible,” Burke said. "At Christmas, some people were raving about how nice and warm it was. I said, 'We'll pay for it at Easter.'"
On a warmer note, back at St. Mary’s Polish Parish, baskets were also being prepared and delivered to the homebound, as well as to students living close to the church who are newcomers to the community.
