Spring is in the air. There are bunnies and eggs in a lot of front windows and inside a lot of these homes, they'll soon be putting the turkey in the oven.

But if they're going to celebrate Easter with anyone else, it's going to have to be through a digital screen.

Easter egg hunts are a popular tradition with Camilla Murphy and her boys.

"We usually get together with my husband's parents, and his sister," Murphy said.

This year, Murphy and her boys will be spending the holiday at home.

They'll do their best to see the rest of the family, but it will have to be over Facebook video messenger.

Bill Burke is the priest at St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Catholic parish in Sydney.

His church would be packed for Easter services. His schedule for the long weekend is chock-full of online liturgies, but he says it's just not the same.

"I think of the Easter vigil," Burke said. "Not being together is so incredibly painful."

Then, there's the matter of the bunny itself.

With everyone ordered to stay home, who's going to deliver all of those sweet treats?

"All parents got emails from the easter bunny and the tooth fairy," Murphy said. "They're essential personnel."

Turns out, she's right. that exception to the physical distancing rules was confirmed by Dr. Heather Morrison, Prince Edward Island's chief medical officer of health.

"The Easter bunny's immune system is good," Morrison said. "The Easter bunny does not have COVID, and after discussion with my team, the premier, the Easter bunny has been considered essential."

Burke says he expects hundreds to log on for online mass. So, people are coming together for the holiday the best they can.

He points out that's more than was available the last time Easter weekend fell during the Spanish flu pandemic more than a century ago.

"We have built up a virtual community in a digital way," Burke said. "It's not as good as being able to shake hands and hug someone, but it's better than what it would have been in 1918."

Even for those who don't celebrate Easter, it will be an unusual long weekend with the restrictions on gatherings.