Eastern Canadian Basketball League ending inaugural season early

The Eastern Canadian Basketball League says its regular season play will end on Sunday.

The league’s inaugural season begin in March and was originally scheduled to run until June.

Franchises include, the Bathurst Bears, Charlottetown Power, Saint John Union, Truro Tide, Valley Vipers, and the Moncton Motion team, who were added to the league last November.

The league says the decision was not made lightly and is being done in an effort to restructure and “return stronger” next year.

“We have examined several different scenarios in an effort to save the season for our players and our fans,” Ravi Verma, the league’s owner and CEO, said in a news release Wednesday.

“We believe professional basketball can work in the Maritimes, where we can help the game grow with work at the community level,” he added.

The league cited “serious” financial challenges caused by higher than anticipated costs and lower than forecasted revenues.

“The future looks bright,” Verma said. “We are going to work every day to create a stable league for everyone to enjoy.”

The league says current season ticket holders will be offered reduced rates for the league’s next season and Championship Shootout ticket packages.

The ECBL Championship Shootout Tournament will still go ahead from May 26 to May 28.

The league says details about the tournament will be announced soon.