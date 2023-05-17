Eastern Canadian Basketball League ending inaugural season early
The Eastern Canadian Basketball League says its regular season play will end on Sunday.
The league’s inaugural season begin in March and was originally scheduled to run until June.
Franchises include, the Bathurst Bears, Charlottetown Power, Saint John Union, Truro Tide, Valley Vipers, and the Moncton Motion team, who were added to the league last November.
The league says the decision was not made lightly and is being done in an effort to restructure and “return stronger” next year.
“We have examined several different scenarios in an effort to save the season for our players and our fans,” Ravi Verma, the league’s owner and CEO, said in a news release Wednesday.
“We believe professional basketball can work in the Maritimes, where we can help the game grow with work at the community level,” he added.
The league cited “serious” financial challenges caused by higher than anticipated costs and lower than forecasted revenues.
“The future looks bright,” Verma said. “We are going to work every day to create a stable league for everyone to enjoy.”
The league says current season ticket holders will be offered reduced rates for the league’s next season and Championship Shootout ticket packages.
The ECBL Championship Shootout Tournament will still go ahead from May 26 to May 28.
The league says details about the tournament will be announced soon.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Prince Harry, Meghan pursued by photographers in cars in New York, spokesperson says
Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and her mother were involved in a 'near catastrophic car chase' involving paparazzi photographers, a spokesperson for the prince said on Wednesday.
Dramatic images as wildfires rage, smoke blankets parts of Canada
Photos show smoke stretching across Canada, creating hazy skies and a bright red sun.
Daughter-in-law of Montreal mobster shot dead outside salon in broad daylight
A 39-year-old woman is dead after she was shot while driving her car in a parking lot Tuesday afternoon in the city's Cote-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough.
'Massive gap' between WestJet, pilots' union as strike looms and bookings fall: CEO
WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech says a massive gap remains between the airline's offer to pilots and the union's counter-proposal for a new contract as job action looms.
Former senior judges to have last word on disclosure of sensitive laboratory records
Three former senior judges will have the final say on the public disclosure of documents related to the firing of two scientists from Canada's highest-security laboratory.
Canadian killed in southern Mexico, 2nd tourist slain in Oaxaca in less than a week
A Canadian man has been shot to death in Mexico's Pacific coast beach town of Puerto Escondido. He was the second foreign tourist killed in the southern state of Oaxaca in less than a week.
MP Michael Chong decries 'systemic failure' to notify him of China's alleged threats
Canada's spy agency has now been formally directed to investigate and disclose any foreign threats against parliamentarians or their families, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Tuesday, while the Conservative MP targeted by Beijing urged his colleagues to go further.
'Totally unacceptable': Sask. says there have been 587 instances where an ambulance wasn't immediately available in 2023
There have been 587 instances in 2023 so far where an ambulance hasn’t been immediately available for someone in need, according to the province.
Canada, South Korea agree to work together on clean-energy supply chains
Canada and South Korea penned new deals on supply chains for critical minerals and youth mobility as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrapped up talks with the country's president on Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Toronto boy mauled by off-leash dog on school property
A community is sounding concern after a number of attacks by off-leash dogs on school property outside of school hours, at least one of them resulting in serious injuries.
-
Hong Kong is giving away half a million flights to tourists. Here's how Canadians can book one
Hong Kong is offering flights to Canadians as part of a giveaway meant to attract tourists to the city after two years of strict pandemic measures.
-
Former investigator reveals theory on police's radio silence since Toronto Pearson gold heist
A month after $20 million worth of gold was stolen in a heist at Toronto Pearson Airport, a former RCMP investigator says he has a theory why authorities have been radio silent since announcing the theft.
Calgary
-
1 man in hospital after early morning Forest Lawn shooting
One man was taken to Foothills Medical Centre early Wednesday morning after he was shot multiple times in southeast Calgary, police say.
-
'Massive gap' between WestJet, pilots' union as strike looms and bookings fall: CEO
WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech says a massive gap remains between the airline's offer to pilots and the union's counter-proposal for a new contract as job action looms.
-
Calgary Stampede releases Coca-Cola Stage 2023 lineup
Officials with the Calgary Stampede have unveiled the artists set to play at the Coca-Cola Stage this summer.
Montreal
-
Daughter-in-law of Montreal mobster shot dead outside salon in broad daylight
A 39-year-old woman is dead after she was shot while driving her car in a parking lot Tuesday afternoon in the city's Cote-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough.
-
Montreal police investigating back-to-back homicides after man discovered dead in parking lot
A 28-year-old man was found dead in the parking lot of a building in Montreal's north end Wednesday morning after he was shot at least once. His death marks Montreal's second apparent homicide in less than12 hours; earlier Tuesday, a 39-year-old woman was fatally shot while driving in a Côte-des-Neiges parking lot.
-
Auxiliary nurse in Monteregie charged with producing false vaccination documents
An auxiliary nurse allegedly produced false documents and fraudulently used computer services to create phoney vaccination profiles between July 24 and November 23, 2021, according to Quebec's anti-corruption unit (UPAC).
Edmonton
-
Edmonton air quality at a 'very high risk' 10+ Wednesday morning
Edmonton's air quality worsened Wednesday morning and sits at a 10+, according to Canada's Air Quality Health Index.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Mild temperatures and varying smoke intensity
Wildfire smoke thickened up again over the Edmonton area overnight with Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) readings in the 10+ range (extreme).
-
UCP, NDP candidates set to make announcements in Alberta election campaign
The third week of the Alberta election campaign continues with the United Conservatives and New Democrats planning more announcements.
Northern Ontario
-
Officials report three active forest fires in the northeast region
There is one new forest fire in the northeast region, Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fires and Emergency Services reported Tuesday, bringing the number of active fires in the region to three.
-
Thrift store feline becoming mini-celebrity in Sudbury
When you think of shopping in a thrift shop, you're probably looking for that awesome find or good deal. But for shoppers at the Sudbury Pet Save store, it's the feline front desk clerk who quickly gets their attention.
-
Former Sudbury-area church vandalized
Sudbury police are investigating after the former St. Stephen’s Church property in Chelmsford was vandalized.
London
-
London fire warns of having safe spot to 'butt-out'
Crews responded to a multi-unit building in the 600 block of Oxford Street near Elizabeth Street around 10 a.m.
-
One person in custody after police standoff in London
Wellington Road was closed between Bradley Avenue and Dearness Drive for nearly 12 hours from Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.
-
Charges laid in 'yelling in distress' investigation
As previously reported, police were looking for the owner of a truck seen in the area of Springbank Avenue North and Devonshire Avenue around 9:40 p .m. on Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police identify woman found dead near Red River
A 40-year-old Winnipeg woman has been identified by police after her partial remains were found near the Red River last month.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Prince Harry, Meghan pursued by photographers in cars in New York, spokesperson says
Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and her mother were involved in a 'near catastrophic car chase' involving paparazzi photographers, a spokesperson for the prince said on Wednesday.
-
Manitoba doctor censured for 'inappropriate and unprofessional' response to patient's online review
A Winnipeg doctor has been censured as a result of an ‘inappropriate and unprofessional response’ to an online review by a former patient.
Ottawa
-
Convicted murderer escapes from Kingston, Ont. prison
A 42-year-old man serving a murder sentence has escaped from a Kingston, Ont. prison, OPP said.
-
Bear spotted in west Ottawa neighbourhood tranquilized: Bylaw
Ottawa Bylaw says a bear that was spotted in a west-end neighbourhood Wednesday was tranquilized by NCC staff and will be relocated.
-
Human remains in Lake Ontario identified as prison guard missing for 40 years
Ontario Provincial Police say the human remains they recovered from Lake Ontario west of Kingston have been identified as a prison guard who disappeared more than 40 years ago.
Saskatoon
-
'This is a big fire': Raging Sask. wildfire forces further evacuations
Evacuations have been ordered for another northern Saskatchewan community due to heavy wildfire smoke.
-
Thunder Bay Amber Alert suspect in custody, child found safe
The subject of an Ontario Amber Alert has been located as well as an eight-year-old boy, who was found safe, RCMP say.
-
Dramatic images as wildfires rage, smoke blankets parts of Canada
Photos show smoke stretching across Canada, creating hazy skies and a bright red sun.
Vancouver
-
Did you see a man massaging people at English Bay? Vancouver police want to speak with you
A man who allegedly posed as a massage therapist before sexually assaulting a woman on a beach in downtown Vancouver Sunday night has been arrested.
-
Wildfires burning in Western Canada create hazy skies across B.C.'s Lower Mainland
Hazy conditions are expected in the Lower Mainland Wednesday due to smoke from wildfires burning in British Columbia and Alberta.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Prince Harry, Meghan pursued by photographers in cars in New York, spokesperson says
Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and her mother were involved in a 'near catastrophic car chase' involving paparazzi photographers, a spokesperson for the prince said on Wednesday.
Regina
-
'Totally unacceptable': Sask. says there have been 587 instances where an ambulance wasn't immediately available in 2023
There have been 587 instances in 2023 so far where an ambulance hasn’t been immediately available for someone in need, according to the province.
-
Sask. WestJet passengers scramble to get home as possible strike looms
Several WestJet passengers in Regina are glad to be catching a WestJet flight before the looming strike deadline which is currently set for Friday morning.
-
Thunder Bay Amber Alert suspect in custody, child found safe
The subject of an Ontario Amber Alert has been located as well as an eight-year-old boy, who was found safe, RCMP say.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. wildfire smoke expected to blanket Vancouver Island
Smoke from wildfires burning in the B.C. Interior and Alberta is expected to blanket Vancouver Island starting Wednesday afternoon.
-
'We get flaggers hit all the time:' Cone Zone campaign kicks off, reminding drivers to obey traffic control flaggers
This year the Province will be investing approximately $30 million to upgrade Vancouver Island highways, putting hundreds of workers out on the roads and flaggers like Simard, who just want to make it home safe at the end of the day.
-
Major crime unit investigating after missing Duncan man found dead
The RCMP are investigating after a missing man was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Vancouver Island.