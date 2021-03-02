HALIFAX -- A 29-year-old man from Eastern Passage, N.S. is facing charges including assault with a weapon, after an assault on Feb. 22.

Halifax District RCMP say at approximately 10:35 p.m. on Feb. 22, police responded to a report of an assault.

Police located a victim who was taken to hospital by ambulance with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect, who was known to the victim, had already left the scene, and attempts to locate the suspect were unsuccessful.

Four days later, on Feb. 26, the suspect turned himself into police and was arrested without incident.

Adam Timothy Barkhouse, 29, of Eastern Passage is facing charges of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, unlawfully in a dwelling house, and mischief.

Barkhouse remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Wednesday.