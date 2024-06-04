Eastern Passage, N.S., man facing child pornography charges

An Eastern Passage, N.S., man is facing several child pornography charges after a home was searched in the community last week.

Halifax Regional Police’s Digital Forensic Unit, the RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment’s Street Crime Enforcement Unit and the force’s Community Action Response Team executed a search warrant last Thursday.

Police say the search happened after they were notified by a social media platform that a Nova Scotia man was transmitting child pornography.

The man was arrested at the home.

Officers found and seized electronic devices during their search, according to a news release from the RCMP.

Todd Allen Sawler has been charged with:

two counts of failure to comply with a probation order

two counts of possession of child pornography

two counts of accessing child pornography

making child pornography

transmission of child pornography

failure to comply with order of prohibition

The Nova Scotia RCMP says this is the second time the 52-year-old has been charged for offences involving children in the province.

Sawler appeared in Dartmouth provincial court on Friday. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on June 17.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

