

CTV Atlantic





It's fairly uncommon to have your home invaded by rats, but imagine having a rat invade your car.

That's what an Eastern Passage woman says happened -- and the rodent apparently left some expensive damage behind.

New subdivisions are popping up, seemingly overnight, and resident Heidi Kielhorn thinks all the development has displaced some rodents.

Kielhorn says since a nearby development began rats that were living in the wooded area have not been heading for hills.

“They push out into suburban areas and they have to forage for food that way,” said Kielhorn.

Kielhorn took a picture of a frozen dead rat that she says fell out of her car.

Kielhorn says they're hiding, nesting in garbage, on properties, and burrowing into homes.

Things came to a head last week when she went to start her car.

“It wasn't working. Something was wrong,” said Kielhorn. “All of the lights were staying on. My ABS, my traction, my airbags, so I decided to take it into Mazda because I needed an oil change anyways.”

The diagnosis was not good.

“Turns out the rat ate all of my electrical,” she said.

But Kielhorn says the rodent didn't stop at just eating her wires.

“Where my spare tire was, was filled with rat feces,” she said.

The final cost of the repair was $5,500 and while insurance will cover most of it, she still has to pay a $1,000 deductible -- and Kielhorn wants the city to pay for it.

“I'd like them to take some responsibility,” she said.

That’s not happening says Halifax Regional Municipality spokesman Nick Ritcey.

“In this situation, the municipality wouldn't cover that cost,” he said, because there is a clear policy to follow.

“It’s up to the property owner to call pest control to have their situation dealt with.”

That means Kielhorn is on the hook for over a thousand bucks.

And the residents of a growing neighbourhood in Eastern Passage might need to be on the lookout for rats.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Paul Hollingsworth.