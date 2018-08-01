Featured
Eastern premiers and governors to hold annual meeting in Vermont Aug. 12-14
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil, New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant, Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball and Prince Edward Island Premier Wade MacLauchlan, left to right, pose for a photo at the Hillsdale House Inn as they attend a meeting of the Council of Atlantic Premiers in Annapolis Royal, N.S. on Monday, May 16, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
Published Wednesday, August 1, 2018 8:09AM ADT
STOWE, Vt. -- An annual conference of New England governors and Eastern Canadian premiers will be held this month in Vermont.
Regional trade and energy issues are expected to be high on the agenda at the Aug. 12-14 gathering in Stowe, about 30 kilometres from Montpelier, the state capital.
The premiers of Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador will attend the meeting along with the governors of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.
The provincial and state leaders have held an annual conference to discuss shared interests since 1973.
Last year's gathering was held in Charlottetown, P.E.I. and focused on such issues as cross-border trade, regional climate and transportation.
The conference comes as Canada, the U.S. and Mexico continue to negotiate a new version of the North American Free Trade Agreement.