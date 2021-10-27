ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers suspended from St. John's Mile One Centre pending investigation

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

The ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers have been suspended from playing home games at Mile One Centre pending a third-party investigation into allegations of "disrespectful workplace conduct."

In a news release issued Wednesday, the City of St. John's said Deacon Sports & Entertainment Limited, the parent company of the Growlers, has been informed of the suspension a little over a week before the ECHL team was scheduled to play in its home opener.

The city says it will not provide details of the allegations.

"Given the seriousness of the situation we have no choice but to take this action," St. John's Mayor Danny Breen said in a statement. "While we know this is disappointing to hockey fans, the health and well-being of our employees is our top priority."

The Growlers are the ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs. The team said it is looking to accommodate the Growlers at Toronto's Coca-Cola Coliseum, the home of the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies, while the investigation in St. John's is ongoing.

"We've been made aware of the situation between the city of St. John's and Deacon Sports and Entertainment," Laurence Gilman, Maple Leafs assistant general manager and senior vice-president of the Marlies, said in a statement emailed to The Canadian Press.

"Our organization will look to host the Growlers on a temporary basis at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto until a resolution in this dispute is hopefully found between Deacon Sports and the city."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2021.