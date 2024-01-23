ECMA nominations announced, The East Pointers lead the pack with seven
The East Coast Music Association announced the nominees for the 36th annual East Coast Music Awards Tuesday, with folk/pop group The East Pointers leading the pack with seven nominations.
The East Pointers have amassed 29 nominations since 2015, according to a news release from the East Coast Music Association. Their album Safe In Sound is nominated for Album of The Year, Contemporary Roots Recording of The Year, Group Recording of The Year, and Pop Recording of The Year.
The Prince Edward Island-based band is also nominated for Song of The Year for “We Will Meet Again”, Songwriter of The Year, and Fans’ Choice Entertainer of The Year.
Nova Scotia singer/songwriter Jenn Grant and Newfoundland artist Tim Baker each garnered six ECMA nominations, while Nova Scotia’s Jimmy Rankin and Neon Dreams received four each.
Artists from mainland Nova Scotia earned the most nominations, with the breakdown by region as follows:
- Cape Breton: 18
- New Brunswick: 24
- Newfoundland & Labrador: 52
- Nova Scotia: 88
- Prince Edward Island: 41
The awards are scheduled to take place in Charlottetown from May 1 to May 5.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Federal court rules Emergencies Act invocation 'not justified'
The Federal Court says that the government's use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa two years ago was 'not justified.'
BREAKING Shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown in Edmonton city hall, 1 arrested: police
Shots were fired and a Molotov cocktail was thrown at Edmonton city hall on Tuesday morning, police have confirmed.
Police, coroners will fly to site of B.C. helicopter crash that left 3 dead, 4 in critical condition
Police and coroners will fly to the scene of a deadly helicopter crash in northwestern British Columbia Tuesday to investigate the incident that left three people dead and four others in critical condition.
Ban 'parental alienation' arguments in family law cases, feminist coalition urges federal government
A coalition of more than 250 feminist organizations from across Canada are calling on the government to reform the Divorce Act and ban the concept of 'parental alienation' in family law cases, calling it a 'sexist and unscientific theory' that undermines survivors of domestic violence and puts children at risk.
The Doomsday Clock reveals how close we are to 'total annihilation'
The Doomsday Clock that has been ticking for 77 years is no ordinary clock — it attempts to gauge how close humanity is to destroying the world. On Tuesday, the clock was again set at 90 seconds to midnight — the closest to the hour it has ever been.
Doctors caution holding in sneezes after man blows a hole in his windpipe: case study
A man tore a hole in his windpipe by pinching his nose and keeping his mouth shut during a sneezing episode, a case study says. Doctors in Dundee, Scotland are using this 'rare' situation as an example of what could happen if people hold in their sneezes under certain circumstances.
Japanese carmaker that faked safety tests sees long wait to reopen factories
A Japanese automaker that cheated on safety tests for decades said Monday it doesn't expect to resume shipping cars any time soon.
Ryan Gosling, the late Robbie Robertson among Canadians nominated for Oscars
Ryan Gosling, Robbie Robertson and Celine Song are among the Canadians who have been nominated for Oscars. The 96th Academy Awards are set to air on March 10.
RCMP have draft response to N.S. mass shooting inquiry, but no deadline to release it
The head of the Nova Scotia RCMP says he's seen a draft plan on how the Mounties will respond to the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting, but Dennis Daley couldn't say today when it will be released.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Ontario announces overhaul of kindergarten curriculum
Ontario will be overhauling the kindergarten curriculum with a focus on “back-to-basics” learning in reading, writing and math.
-
Ont. man charged after allegedly racking up $1M in outstanding credit card debt
A Mississauga man has been arrested and charged with fraud after allegedly racking up more than $1 million in outstanding credit card debt.
-
Homicide detectives investigating death of woman, 94, injured at Ont. long-term care home
Homicide investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of an elderly woman who was injured at a long-term care home in Whitby.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown in Edmonton city hall, 1 arrested: police
Shots were fired and a Molotov cocktail was thrown at Edmonton city hall on Tuesday morning, police have confirmed.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Federal court rules Emergencies Act invocation 'not justified'
The Federal Court says that the government's use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa two years ago was 'not justified.'
-
Bruce Covernton, former Calgary Stampeder and Grey Cup champion, dead at 57
Bruce Covernton, a former Calgary Stampeders offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion, has died.
Montreal
-
COVID-19 outbreaks in CHSLDs lead to class action lawsuit
A judge has authorized a class action lawsuit against the Quebec government on behalf of all CHSLDs residents that experienced major COVID-19 outbreaks during the pandemic’s first year.
-
'Now that's a fish!' Quebec fishermen reel in 109-pound Atlantic halibut
Just days after the start of ice fishing season, Mathieu Aubin caught a 109-pound Atlantic halibut in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region.
-
Free lodging near Montreal Children's Hospital for parents of sick kids unveiled in memory of young cancer patient
The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation has opened a residence for out-of-town parents whose children are receiving long-term treatment.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown in Edmonton city hall, 1 arrested: police
Shots were fired and a Molotov cocktail was thrown at Edmonton city hall on Tuesday morning, police have confirmed.
-
wîhkwêntôwin: Oliver Community League gifted Cree name for neighbourhood
In a move to shed the 'harmful legacy' of its namesake Frank Oliver, a central Edmonton community has chosen a Cree name to replace his'.
-
Primary care in 'critical condition,' Alberta doctors group head says, citing survey
The president of the Alberta Medical Association says a recent survey of family doctors suggests primary care in the province is in critical condition.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Federal court rules Emergencies Act invocation 'not justified'
The Federal Court says that the government's use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa two years ago was 'not justified.'
-
This northeastern Ontario fishing spot made Top 10 in Canada
Out of all the amazing spots across Canada, two from Ontario made the 2024 Top 10 list for fishing destinations in Canada – including one right here in the northeast.
-
One person killed in snowmobile crash in northern Ont.
A 20-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene of a snowmobile crash Sunday afternoon on trail L 123 in Opasatika Township.
London
-
Crown seeks fifth sentence of life in prison for 'mass murderer' convicted of attacking London, Ont. Muslim family
Nathaniel Veltman, 23, was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for hitting the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk on June 6, 2021.
-
Charges laid after crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway
Emergency crews were called to Veterans Memorial Parkway and Dundas Street around 6:30 Saturday morning. Police said a stolen car slammed into another vehicle, sending the suspect to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
-
One person sent to hospital after Lambeth dryer fire
One person had to be treated for smoke inhalation following a house fire in Lambeth, Ont. Tuesday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Two men sought following armed robbery at Manitoba home
Manitoba RCMP said a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a home on a Manitoba First Nation has been arrested, but two other suspects that have been identified remain at large.
-
Manitoba man stabbed over diapers in The Pas
The survivor of a deadly random attack in The Pas said he was stabbed over a box of diapers – a violent encounter that he said shows the need for more support in his community.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Federal court rules Emergencies Act invocation 'not justified'
The Federal Court says that the government's use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa two years ago was 'not justified.'
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Federal court rules Emergencies Act invocation 'not justified'
The Federal Court says that the government's use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa two years ago was 'not justified.'
-
Here's how many vehicles were stolen in Ottawa in 2023
The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) says car thefts is still an issue in the capital, after more than 1,800 vehicles were stolen last year.
-
Ontario announces overhaul of kindergarten curriculum
Ontario will be overhauling the kindergarten curriculum with a focus on “back-to-basics” learning in reading, writing and math.
Saskatoon
-
James Smith inquest: RCMP officer refutes allegations that police overlooked 911 calls
An inquest into Canada’s worst mass stabbing called an RCMP officer back to the stand to address allegations that police overlooked key evidence.
-
University of Regina suspects 50 cases of alleged cheating by nursing students
The University of Regina says it's seeing an increase of cheating. This comes as the post-secondary institution investigates a batch of "academic integrity concerns" during final exams for nursing students.
-
Saskatoon students join teachers for second one-day strike
Saskatoon students joined teachers on the picket line as part of an organized citywide show of support.
Vancouver
-
Police, coroners will fly to site of B.C. helicopter crash that left 3 dead, 4 in critical condition
Police and coroners will fly to the scene of a deadly helicopter crash in northwestern British Columbia Tuesday to investigate the incident that left three people dead and four others in critical condition.
-
B.C. doctor urges vaccination, vigilance in wake of children's strep A deaths
Getting children vaccinated and being vigilant are the two most important things parents and caregivers can do to protect kids from invasive group A strep as B.C. sees a rise in infections and deaths, according to an infectious disease specialist.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Federal court rules Emergencies Act invocation 'not justified'
The Federal Court says that the government's use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa two years ago was 'not justified.'
Regina
-
University of Regina suspects 50 cases of alleged cheating by nursing students
The University of Regina says it's seeing an increase of cheating. This comes as the post-secondary institution investigates a batch of "academic integrity concerns" during final exams for nursing students.
-
Trio from Melville charged in Yorkton drug bust following traffic stop
A joint investigation by several sections of RCMP has resulted in a drug bust that saw three arrests in Yorkton.
-
Sask. unveils new mobile command post for emergency services
A new emergency service vehicle has been unveiled and will be used across southern Saskatchewan.
Vancouver Island
-
'You become so strong': Duncan, B.C., family enrolls infant son in clinical trial to treat leukemia
A Duncan, B.C., family’s unsuspecting trip to the ER out of due diligence for their son turned into a shock they never imagined: Their infant was diagnosed with leukemia, launching a whirlwind of treatments and many months spent away from home.
-
Police, coroners will fly to site of B.C. helicopter crash that left 3 dead, 4 in critical condition
Police and coroners will fly to the scene of a deadly helicopter crash in northwestern British Columbia Tuesday to investigate the incident that left three people dead and four others in critical condition.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Federal court rules Emergencies Act invocation 'not justified'
The Federal Court says that the government's use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa two years ago was 'not justified.'