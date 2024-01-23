ECMA nominations announced, The East Pointers lead the pack with seven

The East Coast Music Association announced the nominees for the 36th annual East Coast Music Awards Tuesday, with folk/pop group The East Pointers leading the pack with seven nominations.

The East Pointers have amassed 29 nominations since 2015, according to a news release from the East Coast Music Association. Their album Safe In Sound is nominated for Album of The Year, Contemporary Roots Recording of The Year, Group Recording of The Year, and Pop Recording of The Year.

The Prince Edward Island-based band is also nominated for Song of The Year for “We Will Meet Again”, Songwriter of The Year, and Fans’ Choice Entertainer of The Year.

Nova Scotia singer/songwriter Jenn Grant and Newfoundland artist Tim Baker each garnered six ECMA nominations, while Nova Scotia’s Jimmy Rankin and Neon Dreams received four each.

Artists from mainland Nova Scotia earned the most nominations, with the breakdown by region as follows:

Cape Breton: 18

New Brunswick: 24

Newfoundland & Labrador: 52

Nova Scotia: 88

Prince Edward Island: 41

The awards are scheduled to take place in Charlottetown from May 1 to May 5.