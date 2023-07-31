Edmundston man dies following collision between pickup truck, dirt bike

New Brunswick RCMP says a man has died following a collision between a pickup truck and a dirt bike Sunday afternoon.

Police, fire and ambulance crews responded to a report of two-vehicle collision on Deuxieme Sault Road in Saint-Joseph-de-Madawaska around 4:05 p.m.

Police say the driver of the dirt bike, a 47-year-old man from Edmundston, was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

A passenger in the pickup truck had minor injuries, while the driver was not hurt.

The intersection of Deuxieme Sault Road and Couturier Road was closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist attended the scene. It has since reopened.

Police say New Brunswick Coroner's Office is assisting with their investigation, which is ongoing.