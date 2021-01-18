FREDERICTON -- The Edmundston region of New Brunswick is officially in the red alert phase of pandemic precautions.

The move comes a day after the province logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

New Brunswick saw 36 new diagnoses yesterday, with 24 alone in the Edmundston-Grand Falls area.

Red-level rules specify that many businesses will be required to close or to reduce services to essential levels and residents will be asked to stay home in single family bubbles as much as possible, though schools remain open.

Outdoor gatherings are limited to five people or fewer with masks and physical distancing measures in place, while in-person dining at restaurants is prohibited.

Chief medical officer Dr. Jennifer Russell says other zones will remain at the less restrictive orange alert level for the time being, but that Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton are on the cusp of moving to the red alert level.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2021.