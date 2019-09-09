

CTV Atlantic





For some people, these days after the storm mean going without more than just power.

There are still some residents without water as well, especially those not on the municipal system.

That's one reason this YMCA in the north end of Halifax is doing what it can to help.

"Today, we opened up and we provided a space for people to come, either to take a shower, charge their phones, or have a hot cup of coffee, you know, just a place for people to gather," said Irvine Carvery of the Gottingen Street YMCA.

Many coffee chops were still without power and remained closed. Those that did open were only accepting cash.

But there are businesses doing brisk business after Dorian as Nova Scotians stock up on what they're out of.

For those without power, they're restricted to getting non-perishables.

"This morning it wasn't as busy as I thought it would be," said Sobeys store managerNelson Dobson. "But, as you can see around now, it's picking up and I think as people start getting out of work it's gonna be very busy."

While retailers like Sobeys pack as much perishable food as they can into refrigerator trucks before a storm -- to keep things cold during a power outage -- Sobeys has lost some of its food. It had to be tossed because it's not safe to sell.

"Food safety is paramount," said Dobson. "It's more important than anything else. There isn't a chance that we would leave anything out there for a customer to purchase."

Some streets were busy today -- with traffic lights out of service -- but one service not on the road is Canada Post, which announced Tuesday that it suspended delivery service in the city in the post-Dorian cleanup.

And when it comes to fueling up at the pumps, things should be back to normal.

"The primary supply terminals were shut down briefly as well due to the storm, but they're fulling operational now," said Wilsons Fuels president Ian Wilson.

That means any stations that were out of fuel should have it now or be getting it soon.

"What we see then post-storm is there's not a whole lot of traffic and people stay off the road the next day, so it gives time for the stations to get resupplied," Wilson said.

There has been effect on some health care services as well. The Nova Scotia Health Authority says home visits for home support and nursing services may be delayed or cancelled so people should check with their providers.

Cole Harbour Community Mental Health and Addictions was closed Tuesday because of power outages, as were several community health team offices in Halifax, Dartmouth, and East Preston.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Heidi Petracek.