SYDNEY -- An organized effort to save a popular set of trails in Sydney area is prompting concern from some who live in the area where homes were destroyed in the 2016 Thanksgiving flood.

They're worried that saving the trails will jeopardize their properties.

It was just days ago that hundreds of people walked through Sydney's Baille Ard Trails carrying signs insisting the Cape Breton Regional Municipality's flood mitigation plans cannot come at the cost of their beloved green space.

But while they were rallying, Walter Doue was selling his home, which was badly damaged in the Thanksgiving flood three years ago.

"The municipality needs to go ahead with these plans from the consultant and build the berms," Doue said. "I'm all for trails and things like that, but this is saving the city."

Derek Mombourquette, the area's MLA, says he's heard from people like Doue and others whose homes were lost to flooding.

He's also been in touch with the volunteer group that has spent years and countless hours maintaining the trails.

He says all concerns are being weighed and no final decisions have been made.

"I support the trail, I know the community supports it," Mombourquette said. "We've made a number of investments as a government with accessibility, with repairs after the aftermath of the flood."

Mombourquette says any plan submitted by the municipality would have to be approved by Nova Scotia's Department of Municipal Affairs of which he happens to be minister.

"People want us to find that balance, that's ultimately what it's been about," Mombourquette said. "We want to ensure that if we can get the work done and protect the trails, that's ultimately what we want to do."

Doue says he, too, would love to see everyone win, but if it comes down to one or the other. He says the loss of peoples' homes is too great.

"This was my forever home," Doue said. "I had to sell my forever home, because of the flooding."

The municipality is expected to provide an update on its flood mitigation plans in the coming weeks.