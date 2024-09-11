'EI kind of folks': Cape Breton MP criticized for comment about Atlantic Canadians

A Liberal MP from Cape Breton is taking some heat for a remark about Atlantic Canadians.

Nova Scotia Liberal MP Jaime Battiste spoke with reporters on Monday in Nanaimo, B.C., where a three-day national caucus meeting is taking place.

Battiste was asked about whether the Liberals are “in trouble” in Atlantic Canada.

“I don’t get that sense that we’re in trouble in the Atlantic. I think the Atlantic has typically been a progressive spot, you know … it's one of those places that are kind of meat and potatoes, fisheries, EI kind of folks that tell us how they think we’re doing and from all indications that I’ve had they don’t reflect what the polls show,” he said.

Battiste’s comment received negative reaction online and didn't sit well with Nova Scotia's premier.

"That's not representative of Nova Scotians and to see somebody who's elected to represent Nova Scotians make that type of comment is pretty disappointing, and I certainly, I hope, he retracts that statement and apologizes for it,” Premier Tim Houston said to reporters on Tuesday.

In a post on X Tuesday, Battiste said he was trying to convey key issues facing Atlantic Canadians with his comments.

“Atlantic Canadians are the backbone of our economy, and I’ll make sure we keep focused on the issues important to them,” he said in the post.

The MP for Sydney-Victoria was the first Mi’kmaq person to be elected to Parliament.

