Eight inmates at federal prison for women in Truro, N.S. test positive for COVID-19

Eight inmates at Nova Institution for Women in Truro, N.S. have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release from Correctional Service Canada (CSC) Tuesday evening, it says the situation is being closely monitored and measures are in place to minimize the spread of the virus within the institution.

"COVID-19 testing is being offered broadly to inmates and staff," read the release. "Employees are also required to do a rapid test and provide a negative result before entering into the site to prevent possible spread at the institution."

Inmate testing numbers are available on the institution's website.

The release says the number of active cases currently reported for the institution may change as more testing is conducted and laboratory-confirmed results are available. In-person visits at the facilitiy are temporarily suspended.

"This is an evolving situation and we will continue to apply and reinforce infection prevention and control measures to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19 and adapt based on public health advice," the release read.

According to CSC, all staff and inmates are equipped with masks, and increased cleaning and disinfecting has been implemented throughout the site.

All individuals entering the institution are actively screened, and decisions regarding access to the site, as well as programs and services, are made in consideration of public health advice.

"We are committed to reducing the risks of COVID-19 in all of our operations and keeping inmates, our employees, and the public safe. We work with the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), local public health, as well as unions and stakeholders to take any further steps needed to ensure everyone's safety," read the release from CSC.

The release adds that during this time, options are available to inmates to connect with their family and support networks.