Eight inmates at federal prison for women in Truro, N.S. test positive for COVID-19

The Nova Institution for Women is seen in Truro, N.S. in this file photo from May 6, 2014. (Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS) The Nova Institution for Women is seen in Truro, N.S. in this file photo from May 6, 2014. (Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Atlantic Top Stories