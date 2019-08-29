

CTV Atlantic





Eight people have been arrested after police seized drugs and firearms from several homes in three New Brunswick communities on Wednesday.

The RCMP say the raids were conducted as part of an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking operation in the Moncton, Fredericton and Woodstock areas.

Officers executed five search warrants at homes on Dominion Street, Donovan Terrace, and Lester Avenue in Moncton, as well as on Homestead Road in Steeves Mountain, and Cedar Circle in Douglas.

Police seized drugs believed to be methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as several firearms and cash, during the searches.

Five men and three women, ranging in age from 17 to 49, were arrested.

A 26-year-old man was held in custody. Jesse Todd Logue appeared Thursday in Moncton provincial court, where he was charged with two counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking. Logue was remanded into custody and is due back in court Tuesday morning.

Four of the people were released with promises to appear in court at later dates.

Three of the people were questioned and released without charges.

Police say the investigation began earlier this year and has involved members of the Codiac Regional RCMP, the New Brunswick RCMP's West District, Southeast District, and specialized units, as well as the Fredericton Police Force, and the Woodstock Police Force.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on illegal activities that may be connected to the investigation to contact the RCMP.