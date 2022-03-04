Eight people charged in inter-provincial drug trafficking investigation in N.S., N.B.
Eight people are facing a variety of firearm and weapons-related charges as the result of an inter-provincial drug trafficking investigation that started in New Brunswick in October 2021.
Between Feb. 24 and 26, police executed search warrants and enforcement actions in Moncton, N.B., and Sackville, N.B., in connection with their investigation.
As a result, police arrested eight people and seized cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin, prescription drugs, items that could be used to produce cocaine, a handgun with a silencer, a money counter and cash.
The RCMP says officers also seized red and blue "police style" lights and siren, a radio with access to police communications and cellular phones.
The following people have been charged in relation to the incident.
Taylor Cole, 26, of Sackville, N.B. has been charged with:
- three counts of trafficking a controlled substance
- two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance
- possession of a stolen restricted firearm
- unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm
- four counts of possession of a prohibited device
- careless use of a firearm
- unsafe storage of a firearm
- possession of proceeds of crime
- failure to comply with a release order
Cole has been remanded into custody and will appear in Moncton provincial court on March 4.
Colt Leblanc, 37, of Upper Sackville, N.B., has been charged with:
- possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of proceeds of crime
Leblanc is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on June 20.
Normand Gautreau, 28, of Memramcook, N.B., has been charged with:
- three counts of possession of property obtained by crime
- possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
- theft of a motor vehicle
- dangerous operation of a conveyance
- flight from police
- resisting arrest
Gautreau will appear in Amherst provincial court on March 21.
Brittany Allen, 32, and Katherine Johnson, 30, both of Sackville, N.B. have been charged with:
- two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
- unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm
Allen is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on June 24. Johnson will appear in Moncton provincial court on July 22.
Simon Chipper, 41, of Grande-Digue, N.B., is charged with trafficking a controlled substance. He will appear in Moncton provincial court on June 24.
Cheryl Trenholm, 26, of Sackville, N.B., has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
Trenholm will appear in Moncton provincial court on March 4.
Marilyn Jane Burden, 38, of Amherst, N.S., is charged with
- possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
- theft of a motor vehicle
- three counts of possession of property obtained by crime
Burden will appear in Amherst provincial court at a later date.
The investigation in both Nova Scotia and New Brunswick continues, and is being led by the Cumberland County Integrated SCEU and the Sackville RCMP.
The RCMP anticipates further charges will be laid.
