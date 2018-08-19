

NASHWAAK VILLIAGE, N.B. - Two people have died following a single vehicle crash in Nashwaak Villiage, N.B., just north of Fredericton.

RCMP responded to a call of a crash at 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening on Route 148.

Police say the vehicle missed a curve on the road, sending the vehicle into a ditch.

An 80-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed and traffic diverted for about three hours Saturday evening. The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.