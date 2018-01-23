Featured
Elderly man badly injured after being struck while crossing N.S. highway
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, January 23, 2018 1:34PM AST
An elderly man sustained serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway in Nova Scotia’s Digby County.
The RCMP say the 91-year-old man was crossing Highway 340 in Corberrie, N.S. when he was struck by a westbound van around 1:40 p.m. Monday.
Police say the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The two occupants of the vehicle were not injured.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.