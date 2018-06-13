

CTV Atlantic





An elderly man has died from his injuries after a car and truck collided in Sydney Forks, N.S.

The RCMP responded to the two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 4 and Blackett’s Lake Road shortly after 4 p.m. Monday.

The 76-year-old driver of the car was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital with serious injuries. He was later airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre in Halifax, where he died early Tuesday morning. His identity has not been released.

A 67-year-old male passenger was also taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck wasn’t injured.

Police say a section of Highway 4 will be closed Wednesday morning as an RCMP collision analyst attends the scene to collect evidence.

Westbound traffic will be detoured through Coxheath to Blackett’s Lake Road via Exit 5a on Highway 125. Eastbound traffic will detour at Blackett’s Lake to Coxheath Road.