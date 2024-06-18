Elderly man dies following head-on collision in James River: N.S. RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP says an elderly man has died following a head-on collision in James River on Monday morning.

Police, fire, and ambulance crews responded to the 1200 block of Highway 4 just after 11:30 a.m.

“The initial investigation suggests that a Nissan Murano SUV, heading eastbound on Hwy. 4, crossed the centre line after negotiating a curve and collided head-on with a westbound semi-truck,” reads a news release from the RCMP.

Police say the SUV driver, a 90-year-old man from Heatherton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 50-year-old Westville man who was driving the semi-truck was not injured.

A section of Highway 4 was closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist attended the scene. It reopened around 9 p.m.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service is assisting the RCMP with their investigation, which is ongoing.

