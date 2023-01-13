Elderly man dies in detached garage fire: Saint John police

The Saint John Police Force is investigating a fire that killed an elderly man Thursday night.

Police say a call came in to 911 just before 9 p.m. from somehow who said they saw smoke coming from a home’s detached garage on Midwood Avenue.

Once at the scene, fire crews discovered that the garage was fully engulfed in fire.

The fire was contained to the garage and did not spread to the main part of the home, according to a news release Friday.

Police say an 85-year-old man was found inside the garage and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The Saint John Police Major Crime Unit, the Saint John Fire Department and the coroner’s office are investigating.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.