

CTV Atlantic





An elderly man who was struck by a vehicle in New Glasgow, N.S. has died from his injuries.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at the McDonald’s driveway exit and East River Road just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

New Glasgow Regional Police say the pedestrian was crossing the driveway exit when he was struck by a vehicle exiting the driveway.

Police say the man was in a crosswalk at the time of the collision.

The 81-year-old New Glasgow man was taken to the Aberdeen Hospital, where he died Thursday.

The 76-year-old male driver has been charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Police say they are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them.