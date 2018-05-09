

CTV Atlantic





A 90-year-old Cape Breton man is facing sexual assault charges in connection with alleged incidents dating back to 1966.

The RCMP say they have completed an eight-month investigation into the allegations after an alleged victim came forward.

Police say they have identified nine victims, who were between the ages of four and 12 at the time of the alleged offences.

Police say the incidents are alleged to have occurred on Isle Madame, N.S. between 1966 and 1986.

Delmore Boudreau of Petit-de-Grat, N.S., has been charged with 12 sexual offences. He is due to appear in court in Port Hawkesbury on May 28.

The RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police.