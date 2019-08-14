

CTV Atlantic





An elderly Ontario man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Union, P.E.I.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the crash off Route 145 around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the 78-year-old male driver was taken to the Prince County Hospital, where he died from his injuries a short time later.

There was no one else inside the vehicle at the time.

Route 145 was closed for an hour while police remained on scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.