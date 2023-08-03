Elderly pedestrian dies, teen driver arrested for leaving scene of fatal collision: N.B. RCMP

An elderly pedestrian has died following a crash in New Brunswick and an 18-year-old driver has been arrested for allegedly leaving the scene.

RCMP and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 475 in Baie de Bouctouche around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The pedestrian, an 89-year-old woman, died at the scene.

Police say the vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene before officers arrived.

Officers found the vehicle in Bouctouche and arrested the 18-year-old male driver.

He was released pending further investigation and will appear in court at a later date.

RCMP say a collision reconstructionist, the force’s Forensic Identification Section and a member of the New Brunswick coroner's office are assisting with the investigation.

An autopsy has also been scheduled to determine the woman's exact cause of death.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call police at 506-523-4611 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

