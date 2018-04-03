

CTV Atlantic





An 81-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while walking in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I.

The RCMP responded to the scene on Route 1 around 9:40 p.m. Monday.

Police say the man from Mount Tryon, P.E.I., died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle wasn’t injured.

A police collision analyst, the provincial coroner, the local fire department and paramedics also responded to the scene.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.