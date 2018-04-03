Featured
Elderly pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Borden-Carleton
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, April 3, 2018 11:02AM ADT
An 81-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while walking in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I.
The RCMP responded to the scene on Route 1 around 9:40 p.m. Monday.
Police say the man from Mount Tryon, P.E.I., died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
The driver of the vehicle wasn’t injured.
A police collision analyst, the provincial coroner, the local fire department and paramedics also responded to the scene.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.