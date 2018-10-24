

CTV Atlantic





An elderly woman has died in a single-vehicle collision in Lewis Lake, N.S.

The RCMP responded to the scene on Highway 3, roughly 23 kilometres west of Halifax, around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

When police arrived, they found the woman unresponsive in the driver’s seat of her vehicle.

Paramedics and firefighters extricated the woman from her car and tried to revive her, but police say she died at the scene.

She has been identified as an 85-year-old woman from Hubley, N.S.

A section of Highway 3 was closed for several hours Tuesday. It has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.