Election officer was wrong to tell N.S. Liberals to remove campaign signs, judge says
A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge has ruled the province's top election official should not have ordered the Liberal party to remove campaign signs during a byelection last year.
A decision released today also found that Dorothy Rice was wrong to announce a police investigation when the Liberals refused to take down their signs.
The Progressive Conservative Party complained last July about Liberal campaign material that claimed Tory Premier Tim Houston was doing nothing to stop plans for a dump in the riding of Preston.
Rice, the chief electoral officer, decided the campaign signs were misleading and ordered the Liberals to take them down, but the party refused.
The Progressive Conservatives won the byelection in August.
The Liberals say they were treated unfairly by the chief electoral officer and are pleased with the judge's ruling.
