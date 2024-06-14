ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Election officer was wrong to tell N.S. Liberals to remove campaign signs, judge says

    A sign marking a polling station is seen as a pedestrian walks past in Halifax, on Tuesday, May 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese A sign marking a polling station is seen as a pedestrian walks past in Halifax, on Tuesday, May 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
    Share
    HALIFAX -

    A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge has ruled the province's top election official should not have ordered the Liberal party to remove campaign signs during a byelection last year.

    A decision released today also found that Dorothy Rice was wrong to announce a police investigation when the Liberals refused to take down their signs.

    The Progressive Conservative Party complained last July about Liberal campaign material that claimed Tory Premier Tim Houston was doing nothing to stop plans for a dump in the riding of Preston.

    Rice, the chief electoral officer, decided the campaign signs were misleading and ordered the Liberals to take them down, but the party refused.

    The Progressive Conservatives won the byelection in August.

    The Liberals say they were treated unfairly by the chief electoral officer and are pleased with the judge's ruling.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2024.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News