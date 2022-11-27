Elsipogtog, N.B., man dies in car crash

A New Brunswick man has died after a single-vehicle collision early Sunday morning.

Members of the Elsipogtog and Richibucto RCMP, along with other first responders, attended to the scene on Big Cove Road around 2:25 a.m.

Police say the 35-year-old Elsipogtog man, who was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The ongoing investigation is being assisted by a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man’s exact cause of death.