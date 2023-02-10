Elsipogtog RCMP seek man wanted on two arrest warrants for alleged assaults

The Elsipogtog RCMP is trying to locate a 25-year-old man wanted on two arrest warrants.

Police say William Richard Milliea of Elsipogtog First Nation, N.B., is wanted on two arrest warrants in connection with charges for:

assault

assault with choking

sexual assault

breach of a probation order

According to RCMP, the first warrant was issued on Dec. 21, 2022, while the second one was issued on Jan. 25.

Police say he is known to frequently travel to Shediac, N.B., and Moncton, N.B., from Elsipogtog.

Milliea is described as roughly five-foot-eleven inches, about 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police have released an image of Milliea in hopes in will help in locating him.

Anyone with information on Milliea’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Elsipogtog RCMP at 506-523-8282 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.