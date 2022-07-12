Email shows Lucki initially against naming firearms used in N.S. mass shooting
Email shows Lucki initially against naming firearms used in N.S. mass shooting
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki initially recommended the federal government not share information on the types of guns used in the Nova Scotia mass shooting -- a stance she apparently shifted a few days later.
Emails released Monday by a public inquiry indicate Lucki wrote to then-public safety minister Bill Blair's chief of staff and deputy minister on April 23, 2020, four days after the gunman killed 22 people using multiple firearms.
She lists the names of two semi-automatic pistols and two semi-automatic rifles that the killer used, and says the information shouldn't be sent any further than the prime minister and the minister, as the information is "directly related to this active investigation."
However, by the time of an April 28 news conference, Lucki's stance had shifted, as she appeared displeased that RCMP Supt. Darren Campbell had declined to provide reporters with details on the weapons.
She commented in an email to Blair's chief of staff that afternoon that Campbell's refusal to disclose the information was "not the execution I was expecting."
Blair and the Prime Minister's Office are accused of pressuring Lucki to release details about the type of weapons used by the gunman, with two RCMP officials -- including Campbell -- alleging Lucki told them that information was connected to upcoming gun legislation.
After the allegations surfaced at the public inquiry into the April 18-19 mass shooting, the Conservatives and NDP accused the Liberals of using a tragedy to further their gun-control policy.
Lucki has acknowledged in a statement she did "express frustration with the flow of information" in a meeting with Nova Scotia RCMP in the hours after the April 28 news conference.
However, both Blair and Lucki have denied there was any pressure to release a list of the weapons used in the shooting, and in fact neither they nor the Nova Scotia RCMP revealed that information to the public before it was reported by the media in November 2020.
Some experts on guns and criminal investigations have suggested that lost in the partisan bickering was the issue of the public's right to know about the firearms in question.
A.J. Somerset, the author of a book on gun culture, told The Canadian Press that people who knew they'd been involved in selling the mass killer a gun would avoid contact with police, regardless of whether details of the guns had been released.
However, the public inquiry has recently issued additional subpoenas to the RCMP, following concerns the federal police force has withheld documents. The public inquiry continues to "seek assurance that nothing else is being held back," Emily Hill, the senior commission counsel, said in an email last week.
The government announced a ban on assault-style weapons on May 1, 2020, after cabinet approved an order-in-council enacting the changes.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Killer's violent past explored by inquiry investigating Nova Scotia mass shooting
The Nova Scotia denture maker who killed 22 people in April 2020 was long known to be a violent man, especially among disadvantaged people who owed him money, newly released documents show.
Most Canadians are worried about airport issues, poll finds
Most Canadians believe the country is in a recession and that prices are going to continue to rise for the foreseeable future, according to a new poll.
Via Rail strike averted after last-minute deal, service will continue pending ratification
A tentative agreement has been reached between VIA Rail and Unifor early Tuesday as workers were prepared to go on strike, a move that could have shut down passenger rail service across Canada.
Toronto police lay murder charge after woman fatally set on fire at subway station
Toronto police have updated a charge to murder in the case of a young woman who was set on fire at transit station and later died of her injuries.
Exclusive | Real estate agent assigned to help refugees facing sexual assault charge
A CTV National News investigation has uncovered that a refugee organization in the Toronto area has been sending families out to find their first home with a real estate agent who’s currently facing a sexual assault charge.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Stephen Harper clearly has a preferred candidate in the Conservative race
Now that Patrick Brown is no longer a Conservative Party leadership candidate, it's a pretty safe bet that many if not most of his supporters will simply not vote and Jean Charest's hopes for second-place votes go down the tubes along with his 'path to victory,' former NDP leader Thomas Mulcair writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Time for Trump to 'sail into the sunset,' Musk says
Elon Musk said on Monday it was time for Donald Trump to 'hang up his hat and sail into the sunset,' days after the former U.S. President mocked the billionaire at a political rally and called him a 'bulls--- artist.'
Ontario woman enduring effects of long COVID begins process for medically assisted death
Contracting COVID-19 radically changed Tracey Thompson's life. The Toronto woman says the enduring illness and lack of substantive financial support has led her to begin the process of ending her life.
Canada's rejection of psilocybin access challenged by more than 100 health-care professionals
Health-care professionals are challenging the federal health minister's decision to reject their application to use restricted psychedelic drugs to train in psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy.
Toronto
-
Toronto police lay murder charge after woman fatally set on fire at subway station
Toronto police have updated a charge to murder in the case of a young woman who was set on fire at transit station and later died of her injuries.
-
Ontario child-care rebates starting to roll out but program remains a 'patchwork'
Parents in some parts of Ontario are already receiving rebates under the national $10-a-day child-care program while operators elsewhere can't apply yet to be part of the system, leaving a municipal patchwork of daycare pricing across the province.
-
Man, 71, dies after golf cart goes into pond at course north of Toronto
A 71-year-old Toronto man has died after his golf cart went into a large pond at a Richmond Hill golf course.
Calgary
-
Heat warning in effect for Calgary as temperatures expected to reach 30 C
The sun is shining on the Stampede city but the return of blistering conditions carries with it significant health concerns.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Stormy weather risk for Calgary Wednesday, heat warnings in place
Calgary now has a heat warning in place – and a storm risk Wednesday.
-
Youth killed in highway crash near Airdrie, RCMP seek witnesses
RCMP are looking for witnesses to a crash east of Airdrie this weekend that killed a youth.
Montreal
-
Rogers class-action lawsuit filed in court after network outage
A Quebec man has launched a class-action lawsuit against Rogers, accusing the telecommunications giant of being negligent and 'paralyzing the country for an entire day' after last week's nationwide outage.
-
Professional women's hockey will return to Montreal
The Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) announced on Tuesday that the 2022-23 season will include a seventh franchise that will play across Quebec to grow the women's game.
-
Montreal woman, 91, dies after waiting 7 hours for ambulance
A 91-year-old Montreal woman died over the weekend after waiting seven hours for an ambulance and her family is now blaming ongoing staffing shortages within paramedic services.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: First shot at 30 C today
Temperatures jumped to 27 C early Monday evening.
-
Police commission announces 3rd-party review into EPS handling of Chinatown suspect's release
An independent third-party review will probe the circumstances leading to the arrival of the man accused of murdering two men in Chinatown in May despite him having court-ordered conditions not to be in Edmonton.
-
Kenney announces Sept. 1 will be known as Alberta Day
The provincial government has announced that Sept. 1 will be known as Alberta Day to celebrate the province’s cultural history, and the anniversary of its place in Confederation.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay area man charged with sexual assault
A 65-year-old man has been accused of sexually assaulting someone at a North Bay recreational facility, police say.
-
Rogers class-action lawsuit filed in court after network outage
A Quebec man has launched a class-action lawsuit against Rogers, accusing the telecommunications giant of being negligent and 'paralyzing the country for an entire day' after last week's nationwide outage.
-
Sudbury woman recounts racist incident that led to 'physical altercation'
The victim of a racist incident in Greater Sudbury over the weekend is speaking out about what happened to her.
London
-
London police respond to man on fire in east end
London police are investigating after getting a 9-1-1 call that a man was on fire.
-
Suspect descriptions released after Lambeth robbery
London police have released descriptions of three men after an armed robbery in Lambeth.
-
Sarnia police find handgun on the street
Sarnia police have seized a firearm after getting a call from a concerned citizen.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP 'very concerned' for well-being of missing Manitoba man
Manitoba RCMP officers are searching for a missing Sapotaweyak Cree Nation man, saying they are “very concerned” for his well-being.
-
Senior left with 'life-altering' injuries following assault: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested two people following a pair of assaults against seniors in the city, one of which left the victim with life-altering injuries.
-
Carjackings rising in Winnipeg: police
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating two carjackings that took place over the weekend, with the city seeing a notable rise in carjackings over the last few years.
Ottawa
-
Via Rail strike averted after last-minute deal, service will continue pending ratification
A tentative agreement has been reached between VIA Rail and Unifor early Tuesday as workers were prepared to go on strike, a move that could have shut down passenger rail service across Canada.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Studying no-fare transit in Ottawa could cost city nearly $1M: Memo
Studying the effects and costs of providing permanent, no-charge transit in Ottawa could cost the city nearly $1 million, according to city staff.
-
'I feel landlocked': Accessible transit users call for more options in Ottawa
A weekend trip to Montreal came with an added $348 to the bill after Maddy Dever says they were forced to pay for a hotel room because there weren’t any accessible taxis operating in Ottawa.
Saskatoon
-
Police provide timeline of Langham, Sask. tragedy
Police are providing new details concerning a fatal shooting and an apparent suicide that rocked a Saskatchewan town.
-
Fire crews battle house fire in Hampton Village
The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) was called to the scene of a house fire in Hampton Village Monday evening.
-
New, more transmissible COVID-19 subvariant on the rise in Sask.
About one in four COVID-19 samples tested in Saskatchewan have been found to be the new, more transmissible Omicron BA.5 subvariant.
Vancouver
-
2 teens arrested after brandishing fakes guns in Vancouver coffee shop: police
Two teens are in a lot of hot water after police say they brandished fake guns at a Vancouver coffee shop.
-
B.C. couple ordered to pay neighbour $2K over 'encroaching bamboo'
A B.C. couple whose bamboo plants spread into a neighbour's yard, potentially threatening his greenhouse and drainage system, has been ordered to help pay for a barrier between their properties.
-
'A lot more zeros than $10': B.C. parents learn of lotto win during soccer tournament
Two B.C. parents are celebrating a recent soccer tournament, but not because of the results of the game.
Regina
-
'Worst thing I've ever seen on the farm': Sask. family loses nearly 30 cattle to lightning strike
A family in southwest Saskatchewan is facing both a financial and emotional loss after 28 of their cattle were struck and killed by lightning.
-
CFL hands Riders' Garrett Marino 4 game suspension due to conduct against Ottawa Redblacks
The Canadian Football League (CFL) has suspended Roughriders’ defensive lineman Garrett Marino for four games due to his conduct during Friday’s game against the Ottawa Redblacks.
-
Police provide timeline of Langham, Sask. tragedy
Police are providing new details concerning a fatal shooting and an apparent suicide that rocked a Saskatchewan town.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Vancouver couple doused with bear spray in Nanaimo after dragon boat festival: RCMP
Nanaimo RCMP are investigating after a couple was doused with bear spray following a reported road-rage incident on Sunday.
-
U.S. man ordered to leave Canada after potential child-luring incident in Nanaimo
Nanaimo RCMP say a potential child-luring incident was averted after a 53-year-old man came to Vancouver Island to meet with a young girl.
-
Canadian navy relieves Maritime Forces Pacific leader of duties over 'inappropriate comments'
The Royal Canadian Navy has relieved a senior leader of its Pacific forces of his duties after an investigation found he made "inappropriate comments" about another sailor's appearance.