Emera has created a network of “fast-charging” stations to address the province’s “primary inhibitor” to Nova Scotia adopting electric vehicles.

To address the lack of high-speed charging stations, Emera has built 12 stations around Nova Scotia from Yarmouth to North Sydney that can charge an electric vehicle in 15-30 minutes. The cost for a 15-minute charge is $3.75.

“Connecting our province end-to-end with (electric-vehicle) infrastructure is a significant step toward achieving a lower carbon future,” Karen Hutt, president and CEO of Nova Scotia Power said in a news release.

Nova Scotia Power Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Emera Inc.

“This investment in electric vehicle infrastructure is a great example of working together with partners to achieve a more sustainable energy future in Nova Scotia,” Emera president and CEO Scott Balfour said in a news release.

The new stations are Level 3 fast chargers and are located in Yarmouth, Digby, Coldbrook, Shelburne, Liverpool, Bridgewater, Elmsdale, Debert, Stellarton, Monastery, Baddeck, and North Sydney. The province has installed 12 Level 2 chargers at the same locations for vehicles that can’t charge using a Level 3 charger.

So far in 2018, the electric utility produced 56 per cent of power with coal and 13 per cent with natural gas and oil. The utility is exceeding the legislated target of 25 per renewable energy and produced 29 per cent of electricity from renewable sources, company spokesman David Rodenhiser said in an e-mail.

So far in 2018, that figure includes 16 per cent from wind, 11 per cent from hydro and tidal, and two per cent from biomass.

“Even at today’s electricity generation mix, you can reduce your transportation emissions by as much as 50 per cent by driving an electric vehicle,” Rodenhiser wrote. “That equation will improve even further in 2020.”

Starting in 2020, Nova Scotia Power has to get 40 per cent of electricity from renewable sources and it’s expected to meet that target once it starts getting electricity from the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project in Labrador.

If an electric-car owner wanted to maximize the “clean energy” they use to charge their vehicle, they could monitor the real-time production of renewables by Nova Scotia Power by checking this link, which updates every 15 minutes, Rodenhiser said.

It provides a reading “in the moment” as opposed to “so far today,” he said.

Natural Resources Canada chipped in $600,000 to help build the stations. They are manufactured by AddEnergie and are connected to the company’s FLO Network, which is Canada’s largest EV charging network with stations from coast-to-coast. It has partner stations in New Brunswick (eCharge Network) and Quebec (Electric Circuit).