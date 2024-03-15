ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Emera Oval in Halifax set to close for the season

    Skaters take to the ice at the Emera Oval in central Halifax on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan) Skaters take to the ice at the Emera Oval in central Halifax on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
    Share

    This weekend is the last chance for Halifax residents to strap on their skates and go for a glide on the Emera Oval before it closes for the season.

    The Oval will be closing for the winter season on Sunday, as long as conditions hold up. Staff will be monitoring ice conditions each day, and if the ice gets worse, skate times may be delayed, or the surface may close earlier.

    According to a release from the municipality on Friday, the decision is based on the loss of ice and the condition of the ice surface as a result of the increasingly warm temperatures.

    The surface will be reopening in the summer for activities such as rollerblading, biking, and in-line skating.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News