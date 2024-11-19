Emergency alert at NSCC campus in Truro was a mistake
It turns out an emergency alert sent from a college in Truro, N.S., Tuesday evening was a mistake.
The alert from the NSCC Truro Campus warned of an emergency lockdown in the area, telling people to “take shelter in the nearest classroom, office, or student housing room and lock the door.”
In a statement to CTV News, manager of external relations for NSCC, Kathleen Cameron, said the alert was a mistake.
“There was an alert from our Truro Campus indicating a lockdown situation. Staff have confirmed the campus alert was the result of an accidental activation of a security pull station. There is no lockdown/situation on campus. We apologize for any concern this caused anyone in our community,” read the statement.
A revised alert was issued to residents in the area shortly after the original.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Boston tree-cutting ceremony takes place Wednesday in Mattie Settlement, N.S.
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bomb cyclone batters B.C. with hurricane-force winds, cutting roads and power
Hurricane-force winds of up to 159 km/h have slammed into parts of the British Columbia coast as a massive storm swirling off Vancouver Island severed highways and cut power to about 225,000 people.
A 'lot of ground' remains between Canada Post, workers as strike talks progress
Canada Post and the postal workers union found slivers of consensus Tuesday amid talks with a special mediator, but 'a lot of ground' remains between them on the key concerns as a countrywide strike entered its fifth day.
Judge orders seizure of homes belonging to Montreal billionaire accused of sex abuse
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ordered the seizure of two Montreal-area residences belonging to billionaire Robert Miller, at the request of four women who have filed civil lawsuits alleging he sexually abused them as minors.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Is Justin Trudeau just playing out the clock?
Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Canada is facing critical issues that need an active, engaged federal government right now; but Prime Minister Trudeau seems to be running out the clock before the next election.
U.S. will allow Ukraine to use antipersonnel land mines against Russian forces
The Biden administration will allow Ukraine to use American-supplied antipersonnel land mines to help it slow Russia’s battlefield progress in the war, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday, as the U.S. and some other Western embassies in Kyiv stayed closed after a threat of a major Russian aerial attack on the Ukrainian capital.
Two undersea cables in Baltic Sea disrupted, sparking warnings of possible 'hybrid warfare'
Two undersea internet cables in the Baltic Sea have been suddenly disrupted, according to local telecommunications companies, amid fresh warnings of possible Russian interference with global undersea infrastructure.
One Direction stars gather for funeral of ex-bandmate Liam Payne
Liam Payne's family, friends and former bandmates have come together to pay tribute to the British singer at his funeral in England on Wednesday, just over a month after the One Direction star died aged 31 in Argentina.
'I'm just tickled pink': Childhood friends from New Brunswick named Rhodes Scholars
Two young women from New Brunswick have won one of the most prestigious and sought-after academic honours in the world.
Canada Post strike could hurt charity donations during holiday season
Charities and non-profits are having to pivot after nearly 55,000 workers represented by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers walked off the job Friday. The strike has halted mail from going out and charities are concerned it may stop donations from coming in.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Burlington, Ont. woman accused of accepting money for fake Taylor Swift tickets
As Taylor Swift is set to perform her final three sold-out shows at the Rogers Centre this week, many people who have fallen victim to an alleged ticket scam are trying to find answers to what happened.
-
CFIA recalls raw pistachios sold in Ontario
Raw pistachios sold by Nutworks are being recalled in Ontario due to possible Salmonella contamination.
-
Man robbed at gunpoint after suspects crashed into his vehicle on Hwy. 410 in Brampton: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint on Highway 410 in Brampton.
Calgary
-
More details about Calgary gorilla death expected Wednesday
Officials at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo are expected to share the results of a formal investigation into the death of its two-year-old western lowland gorilla Eyare.
-
Dustin Wolf solid as Flames hang on for 2-1 shootout win over Islanders
Despite an offence that's gone ice cold, the Calgary Flames remained red hot on Tuesday night, eking out another narrow victory.
-
Swiftie's friendship bracelet beads confiscated at Calgary airport
A Canadian Taylor Swift fan has some 'Bad Blood' with the Calgary International Airport after security staff confiscated hundreds of dollars worth of beads she was going to use to make friendship bracelets.
Edmonton
-
Transgender community to gather in remembrance, opposition to Alberta legislation
Adebayo Chris Katiiti, jailed for being a transgender man in Uganda, was brutally beaten as a child for wearing his brothers' clothes.
-
A 'lot of ground' remains between Canada Post, workers as strike talks progress
Canada Post and the postal workers union found slivers of consensus Tuesday amid talks with a special mediator, but 'a lot of ground' remains between them on the key concerns as a countrywide strike entered its fifth day.
-
Scammers have stolen more than $37M in Edmonton this year. Here's how
From text messages to phone calls and in-person interactions, scam artists are trying to con you out of your money.
Montreal
-
The use of French is declining in shops, but young people are indifferent to it: OQLF
The use of French as a greeting and service language in Quebec businesses is declining across the province, but particularly in the Montreal and Gatineau regions, a situation that is leaving more and more Quebecers indifferent, especially among young people.
-
Judge orders seizure of homes belonging to Montreal billionaire accused of sex abuse
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ordered the seizure of two Montreal-area residences belonging to billionaire Robert Miller, at the request of four women who have filed civil lawsuits alleging he sexually abused them as minors.
-
A 'lot of ground' remains between Canada Post, workers as strike talks progress
Canada Post and the postal workers union found slivers of consensus Tuesday amid talks with a special mediator, but 'a lot of ground' remains between them on the key concerns as a countrywide strike entered its fifth day.
Ottawa
-
Here's where 39 photo radar cameras will be installed in Ottawa over the next 14 months
Thirty-nine new photo radar cameras will be installed to keep an eye on Ottawa roads over the next 14 months, including on roads in the rural villages of Dunrobin, Manotick, Richmond and Vars.
-
NHL commissioner says fans, businesses and civic leaders will need to support new Sens arena in downtown Ottawa
NHL Commission Gary Bettman says "everybody needs be on board" with the idea of building a new home for the Ottawa Senators at LeBreton Flats, but it will take "one step at a time" to move forward with the plan.
-
Ottawa restaurant claims spot on Canada's top 100 list
A cozy dining spot in Ottawa's Little Italy has cracked OpenTable's top 100 restaurants in Canada for 2024.
London
-
Advisory in effect as thick fog blankets most of southern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory, warning that dense fog has developed with near zero visibility in some areas.
-
Dozens of Londoners tell city council their priorities ahead of municipal budget deliberations
On Tuesday, 45 Londoners took part in a public participation meeting to voice their priorities for municipal spending amid another anticipated property tax hike.
-
Cowan scores late to keep the point streak alive in Knights win
The Knights have now won 12 straight games and sit at the top of the CHL rankings as of Tuesday.
Barrie
-
Police standoff in north end Barrie plaza ends after 14 hours
Police in Barrie say a man involved in a situation in the city’s north end that resulted in evacuations surrendered to officers roughly 14 hours after barricading himself inside a camper.
-
Contraband valued at over $102K seized from Gravenhurst, Ont. prison
Officials say staff at a Gravenhurst prison seized a package containing contraband, including tobacco and crystal methamphetamine, with an estimated institutional value of nearly $102,000.
-
Young 'high miler' charged with speeding 188km/h on Hwy 400
A young driver may be taking public transit for the next month after police charged him with stunt driving along Highway 400.
Northern Ontario
-
Swiftie's friendship bracelet beads confiscated at Calgary airport
A Canadian Taylor Swift fan has some 'Bad Blood' with the Calgary International Airport after security staff confiscated hundreds of dollars worth of beads she was going to use to make friendship bracelets.
-
Sudbury pharmacy tech creates a better way to label prescriptions
Avalon Lupini, who has been a pharmacy technician in Sudbury for 17 years, has come up with an innovative solution to a common problem.
-
Can't you smell that smell? Cannabis odour leads to major drug bust in Espanola, Ont.
The smell of pot from a vehicle during a RIDE check in Espanola led police to find $41,200 in cannabis, along with 140 gummies and 50 vape pens.
Kitchener
-
Mother says spreading kindness is helping her heal after son’s tragic death
The mother of a man who was fatally shot in Cambridge is marking the painful anniversary of his death by giving to others.
-
'Doors shaking from bombing': Ukrainian refugee living in Kitchener looks back at 1,000 days of Ukraine-Russia war
A Ukrainian, now living in Kitchener, describes what life is like back home and what she's doing to help her fellow refugees.
-
When will we see the first snow of the season?
The first snowfall of the season could come this week – but don’t worry, it won’t be sticking around.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Two people killed in Monday crash on Walker Road in Windsor
Windsor police have confirmed the death of two people following a crash in the city on Monday. Around 2 p.m., officers were called to Walker Road and Niagara Street after a single-vehicle crash involving two pedestrians.
-
OPP on scene of two separate crashes in Essex County
OPP are advising drivers to slow down and be cautious of reduced visibility due to fog.
-
GECDSB trustees vote to appoint new trustee
The Board of Trustees for the Greater Essex County District School Board will fill a recently vacated trustee position by appointment rather than an election.
Winnipeg
-
Schools closed; buses cancelled amid snowy weather in Manitoba
A blast of winter weather has caused school closures and bus cancellations around Manitoba.
-
Storm bringing heavy snow, strong winds to Manitoba
Stormy weather and strong winds have touched down in western Manitoba, with some areas expected to receive up to 50 centimetres (cm) of snow.
-
Police say threat resolved after report of man with knife at University of Manitoba
An incident involving reports of a man armed with a knife at the University of Manitoba Fort Garry Campus has been resolved according to Winnipeg police.
Regina
-
Winter storm creates treacherous driving conditions in Regina and around southern Sask.
Many commuters in and outside of Regina are facing tough driving conditions Wednesday morning following a significant snowfall on Tuesday that has closed highways and snarled traffic on many of the city's main throughfares.
-
Indigenous elders, archaeologists, scholars come together to explore significant sites
A group of Indigenous elders, archaeologists and scholars have come together to explore historically significant sites pertaining to Indigenous ancestry.
-
Provincial emergency alert test scheduled for Wednesday
Those in Saskatchewan may get an alert on their cell phones, TV, and radio Wednesday afternoon as part of a provincial emergency alert test.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon medical aesthetics business closes, leaving clients out thousands
Clients of a medical aesthetics business in Saskatoon are left waiting for any indication their pre-bought services will be fulfilled after the business closed permanently.
-
'Nowhere to go': Saskatoon community groups rise to offer warm shelter as temperatures plummet
As Saskatoon buckles down for winter, the staff at Prairie Harm Reduction gears up for the influx of people through their doors.
-
Saskatchewan NDP urges Moe to address high food prices in light of scurvy cases
Saskatchewan's Opposition NDP says Premier Scott Moe's government needs to address high food prices in light of recent scurvy cases in the province's north.
Vancouver
-
Bomb cyclone batters B.C. with hurricane-force winds, cutting roads and power
Hurricane-force winds of up to 159 km/h have slammed into parts of the British Columbia coast as a massive storm swirling off Vancouver Island severed highways and cut power to about 225,000 people.
-
Urban salmon return to Metro Vancouver streams to spawn and inspire recovery efforts
Efforts to rehabilitate urban waterways have helped bring spawning salmon back to parts of Metro Vancouver, including unlikely-looking streams surrounded by industrial and residential development.
-
All NDP MLAs receive a new title, and all but one get a raise
Premier David Eby’s new cabinet is a big one. Despite winning ten fewer seats than former premier John Horgan, he has three more ministers than the previous leader.
Vancouver Island
-
Bomb cyclone batters B.C. with hurricane-force winds, cutting roads and power
Hurricane-force winds of up to 159 km/h have slammed into parts of the British Columbia coast as a massive storm swirling off Vancouver Island severed highways and cut power to about 225,000 people.
-
Strong winds, downed trees force closure of Vancouver Island highway
An almost 40 kilometre stretch of Highway 4 on Vancouver Island was closed Tuesday evening due to the impacts of a storm that forecasted to batter the South Coast.
-
All NDP MLAs receive a new title, and all but one get a raise
Premier David Eby’s new cabinet is a big one. Despite winning ten fewer seats than former premier John Horgan, he has three more ministers than the previous leader.
Kelowna
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
-
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.