Emergency alert at NSCC campus in Truro was a mistake

It turns out an emergency alert sent from a college in Truro, N.S., Tuesday evening was a mistake.

The alert from the NSCC Truro Campus warned of an emergency lockdown in the area, telling people to “take shelter in the nearest classroom, office, or student housing room and lock the door.”

In a statement to CTV News, manager of external relations for NSCC, Kathleen Cameron, said the alert was a mistake.

“There was an alert from our Truro Campus indicating a lockdown situation. Staff have confirmed the campus alert was the result of an accidental activation of a security pull station. There is no lockdown/situation on campus. We apologize for any concern this caused anyone in our community,” read the statement.

A revised alert was issued to residents in the area shortly after the original.

