Emergency alert in N.S. as Halifax RCMP seek Preston shooting suspect; 2 arrested

Police in Nova Scotia have arrested a second suspect, and are still looking for a third, after shootings in the Preston area prompted an emergency alert in the province Friday night.

Halifax District RCMP says it received a report of shots fired in North Preston and East Preston -- neighbouring communities located roughly 20 kilometres east of Halifax -- around 6:55 p.m.

RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall told CTV News no one has been injured in the shootings.

One suspect was arrested a short time later, but police said two others -- both males -- fled into a wooded area behind Brian Street in East Preston. Police said they believed the men were armed.

Hfx Dist RCMP on scene of shots fired in #EastPreston. One suspect arrested. Two suspects, both male, fled into wooded area behind Brian St. Residents asked to remain in homes & lock doors. Area being contained by police. Pls. avoid. Emerg. alert issued. — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 8, 2022

Police now say a second suspect has been arrested. Marshall says more shots were fired in the Bell Street area of East Preston around the time of the arrest.

Officers are still looking for "at least one more" suspect in connection with the shootings.

9:20 p.m. A male suspect arrested and police continue to search for at least one more male suspect. Additional shots fired in area of Bell St.#EastPreston Have info? Call 911. — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 9, 2022

Marshall says he expects there to be a large police presence in the Preston and Cherry Brook communities for an extended period of time, as police investigate the shootings and search for the remaining suspect.

Police say residents should remain in their homes, turn off their lights, and lock their doors while officers search the area. Marshall says it's possible some residents may have to evacuate their homes, depending on how the situation unfolds.

EMERGENCY ALERT ISSUED

An emergency alert was issued at 8:12 p.m., notifying residents of shootings in North Preston and East Preston, and warning that two suspects were on the loose.

An Emergency Alert was issued in Nova Scotia on April 8, 2022.

Anyone who spots the suspect is asked to call 911 immediately. Police say he may be armed and should not be approached.

The RCMP says updates will be provided on Twitter and Facebook as more info becomes available.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. More to come...