Emergency alert issued for 'dangerous man with firearm' in Millbrook, N.S.

Police are searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous who was last seen in Millbrook, N.S., Friday morning.

The Nova Scotia RCMP says the suspect is 37-year-old Gregory Allen Barr.

Police believe Barr shot at a vehicle in Central Onslow, N.S., early Friday morning.

An emergency alert was issued in the area just after at 9 a.m., warning residents of the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Police say Barr was last seen driving a grey 2017 Honda Civic with Nova Scotia plate number GSU 130 on Treaty Trail in the Millbrook First Nation area.

Police describe Barr as white, five-foot-nine inches tall, and 160 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Two photos of him were also posted on the Nova Scotia RCMP’s social media accounts.

Police are asking people to call 911 if they see Barr or his vehicle and say he should not be approached.