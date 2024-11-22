ATLANTIC
    • Emergency alert issued for missing vulnerable man last seen in Sydney

    Daniel Sylvester Young is pictured in a photo released by the Cape Breton Regional Police. Daniel Sylvester Young is pictured in a photo released by the Cape Breton Regional Police.
    An emergency alert has been issued in Nova Scotia as Cape Breton Regional Police search for a missing vulnerable man.

    Daniel Sylvester Young, also known as Bingy, was last seen in the Sydney area driving a 2017 black Ford Escape with Nova Scotia licence plate HEU 171.

    2017 black Ford Escape is pictured in a photo shared by the Cape Breton Regional Police.

    According to the alert, Young is described as five-foot-10 and 170 pounds, with grey hair and a grey beard. He was last seen wearing navy nylon pants, a dark jacket and a ball hat.

    Anyone who sees Young or his vehicle is asked to call 911.

