Emergency alert issued for N.S.'s Victoria, Inverness counties; residents asked to avoid road travel

HALIFAX -

A state of emergency has been declared in Nova Scotia's Victoria County as a slow moving weather system makes its way across the Maritimes.

In a notice posted to the Municipality of Victoria County’s Facebook page, officials are asking people to shelter in place until further notice.

In an emergency alert sent Tuesday night, it asks residents of Inverness and Victoria counties to avoid road travel until further notice.

"Due to the severe weather, travel is no longer safe," read the alert. "A number of roads have washed out or are severely damaged. RCMP are aware of the situation."

The Department of Public Works is currently assessing roads and bridges for safety.

Officials are asking people to stay home and let crews do their job.

This is a developing story and will be updated.



