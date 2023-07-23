Emergency alert issued in Minto, N.B., for armed man

An emergency alert has been issued by New Brunswick RCMP telling residents of Minto to shelter inside with doors locked.

Police are looking for a man armed with a gun. Investigators say they have reason to believe the man has an intent to use the firearm.

He’s described as 55 years old with brown hair.

There’s no clothing description, but he was last seen driving a silver four-door Nissan Sentra.

Police are advising the public not to approach the individual and call 911 immediately to report any sightings.