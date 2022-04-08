Emergency alert issued in N.S. as Halifax RCMP search Preston area for shooting suspects

An emergency alert has been issued in Nova Scotia as police search the Preston area for two men believed to be armed.

Halifax District RCMP says shots were fired in North Preston and East Preston -- neighbouring communities located roughly 20 kilometres east of Halifax -- Friday evening.

Police have not said whether anyone was injured.

One suspect has been arrested, but police say two others -- both males -- fled into a wooded area behind Brian Street in East Preston.

Police say residents should remain in their homes and lock their doors while officers contain and search the area. They are also asking people to avoid the scene.

An emergency alert was issued at 8:12 p.m., notifying residents of shootings in North Preston and East Preston, and warning that two suspects are on the loose.

Anyone who spots the suspects is asked to call 911 immediately. Police say the men should not be approached.

The RCMP says updates will be provided on Twitter and Facebook as more info becomes available.

No other details have been released at this time.

